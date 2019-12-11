New Insurance Startup, FinFit Life, Launches To Promote Physical And Financial Fitness

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance startup FinFit Life launched nationwide today as a network of independent contractors who promote and distribute protection products focused on "financial fitness" as a key pillar of health and wellness. As part of the company's commitment to "Health, Wealth, and the time to enjoy them," FinFit Life is working with John Hancock to offer Vitality™ life insurance products.

"We're thrilled to launch FinFit Life, and our alliance with John Hancock, to help families improve their finances, protect their loved ones and become healthier," said Founder and CEO Howard Sharfman. "We believe FinFit Life will make a difference in many people's lives, and are eager to provide a path for customers looking to achieve financial and physical fitness."

FinFit Life trains its producers, whom they call "Financial Fitness Associates," in a marketing system designed to build independent sales offices in order to serve a wide customer demographic. FinFit Life Associates have the opportunity to build their own independent FinFit Life businesses and sell on behalf of the company.

John Hancock Vitality life insurance is designed to help policyholders live longer, healthier lives by giving people education, support, incentives and rewards to make healthier choices linked to physical activity, nutrition and mindfulness, and now offers opportunities specific to the diabetes journey via John Hancock Aspire. Members have the potential to save up to 25 percent on their premiums.*

To learn more about FinFit Life visit www.finfitlife.com.

About FinFit Life

FinFit Life is a network of independent contractors who promote 'financial fitness' as a pillar of health and wellness. The company trains its producers (called "Financial Fitness Associates") in a marketing system designed to build independent sales offices— and serve a wide customer demographic. The company offers John Hancock Vitality ™ as a program to help customers improve their physical fitness together with financial fitness.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Additional information about Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments,401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

*Premium savings are in comparison to the same John Hancock life insurance policy without Vitality PLUS. The level of premium savings over the life of the policy will vary based upon underwriting status, issue age, policy type, the terms of the policy and the Vitality Status achieved. Premiums savings are only available with Vitality PLUS. Aspire is not available in New York, Washington, Idaho and Puerto Rico.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. Rewards may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased for the insured (Vitality Program Member). John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

