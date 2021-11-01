New InsurTech100 Companies are Transforming the Insurance Industry, According to FinTech Global

Nov 01, 2021, 09:01 ET
LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 restrictions saw the use of digital insurance channels surge along with the level of customer expectations, which caused technological innovation to accelerate at a faster pace than ever before.
Analysts and industry experts selected this year's 100 from a screened list of over 1,400 companies produced by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm. Companies were recognized for their innovative use of technology to enhance the customer experience or facilitate a potential step-change in efficiency or performance across the insurance value chain.
The InsurTech100 is available for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.
This year's InsurTech100 winners include:
AdvantageGo: provider of commercial (re)insurance management solutions that transform how insurers manage underwriting, policy and claims administration
AkinovA: the only neutral digital marketplace with full new regulatory approval to transfer and trade insurance risks
CelsiusPro: Swiss ClimateRisk InsurTech specializing in industrializing index insurance solutions to mitigate the effects of adverse weather, climate change and natural catastrophes
Companjon: Europe's leading InsurTech specialising in innovative add-on insurance that is fully flexible, hassle-free and all digital
Earnix: providing insurers with fully personalized and dynamic rating, pricing, and product offerings, through predictive analytics and advanced Al/ML capabilities
EIP: an InsurTech software business providing a plug & play digital marketplace for managing and offering subscription insurance products
Greater Than: offers real-time data analytics that predicts driver-related accidents and CO2 emissions helping motor insurance & mobility decrease fatalities and carbonization
Insuritas: leader in embedded P&C insurance agency solutions for financial services providers in the U.S.
iPipeline: the leading provider of no code/low code, content-based digital solutions for life, annuities, and wealth management
Life.io: leading customer engagement technology firm that helps insurers accelerate the development of their end- to-end digital client experience.
Majesco: a leading SaaS software provider for P&C and L&A insurance markets to modernize, optimize and innovate their businesses at speed and scale.
NeuralMetrics: provides AI-driven customer lifecycle solutions, empowering insurers to increase classification accuracy, improve underwriting, reduce premium leakage & prevent adverse selection
Pinpoint: developed a cutting-edge data and analytics platform leveraging behavioral economics to improve carriers' ability to predict key insurance outcomes
Quantiphi: an AI-First digital engineering company helping insurers with data transformations and custom AI solutions
Qumata: helps Life & Health insurers streamline their underwriting process, allowing applicants to avoid lengthy questionnaires by sharing their digital data
Relay Platform: the first agnostic quote-bind-issue platform for brokers and underwriters enabling workflow and data control, powerful quoting and proposal generation features
Sure: SaaS infrastructure and robust APIs that enable faster speed to market for embedded insurance programs
ThingCo: provider of next-generation telematics products serving both the B2C and B2B insurance markets
Ushur: delivers the world's first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform, purposely built to intelligently automate the end-to-end insurance customer journey.
Wakam: digital B2B insurer that creates white label innovative insurance solutions for all types of distributors.
SOURCE FinTech Global
