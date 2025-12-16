New IntelAgree Report Finds 62% of Teams Concerned About Unknown Risks in Older Agreements

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, an AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, today announced the release of its 2026 CLM Trends Report, examining how legal and contract teams are responding to intensifying speed demands, regulatory pressures, and AI adoption across the contract lifecycle.

The research, conducted between August and October 2025, surveyed more than 50 general counsel, legal operations leaders, and senior contract professionals across diverse industries. Over two-thirds of participants represent companies with 500+ employees, and nearly three-quarters manage between 500 and 5,000 contracts annually.

Key findings include:

95% say they are exploring or have already implemented AI in their contract processes

81% say speeding up contract review and approvals is their top priority for 2026

71% cite shorter timelines for contract turnaround as their biggest challenge

62% cite unknown risks hidden in legacy contracts as their top concern

"The pressure on contract teams has fundamentally changed," said David Hull, CEO of IntelAgree. "Executives view contracts as strategic assets that drive forecasting and revenue decisions, not just legal documentation. Teams are expected to deliver faster cycles while navigating shifting AI regulations and uncovering risks in agreements that were drafted under different standards. This report gives contract leaders a clear view of where their peers are focusing and what's driving change across the industry."

IntelAgree conducted the research to provide contract leaders with independent, peer-driven intelligence as the industry undergoes significant change. With AI capabilities maturing, executive expectations rising, and regulatory frameworks continuing to shift, the company saw a need for data that reflects how teams are actually navigating these pressures. The research is designed to help organizations benchmark their approach, identify where investment is concentrating across the industry, and make more informed decisions about their own contract strategy heading into 2026.

The report explores five themes: speed and complexity pressures, negotiation bottlenecks, visibility gaps in contract portfolios, AI adoption patterns, and how teams are preparing for 2026. It is available for download here .

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist , IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.com.

Contact:

Emily Culclasure

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.intelagree.com

SOURCE IntelAgree