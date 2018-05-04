New Interactive Glossary Takes Retail Professionals Inside the World of Shopper Marketing

The glossary also offers insight into shopper-marketing tools and materials on a retailer-by-retailer basis. Visitors to the online gallery can filter photo results by one of 15 major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Aldi, and Lidl, thus providing a simple means for comparing shopper-marketing efforts across the industry.

With today's launch, visitors can now sign up for a free, premium version of Field Agent's glossary, unlocking additional photos and advanced filtering options. Simply visit retailglossary.com to sign up.

"The glossary's set to become the go-to resource for both retail professionals and educators," said Rick West, CEO and co-founder of Field Agent. "We're simply using one of our core services, in-store visibility, to help companies stay in-the-know on shopper marketing and retail execution."

Members of the company's one million-plus shopper panel captured all photos in the gallery through the Field Agent mobile app.

The glossary will be regularly updated to reflect the latest shopper-marketing trends among an ever-growing list of retailers. Field Agent invites users to suggest new retail concepts for inclusion in the gallery, which can be done by emailing the company at marketing@fieldagent.net.

About Field Agent: Field Agent created the mobile crowdsourcing solution for the retail and branded-goods industries in 2010 and has defined the space for eight years. Field Agent leverages its global network of over one million app users to connect businesses with fast, reliable information. Visit the Field Agent blog, named a top 10 market research blog, for more information on the retail glossary and location-based mobile audits and research.

