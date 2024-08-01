New interactive reading experience helps families unplug

With infinibook™, kids can explore favorite stories on their own or with loved ones.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Video games. Email and text messages. Endless scrolling. With digital distractions tugging at us all throughout the day, it's no wonder families are finding less time to focus, connect and be present.

Cali's Books wants to change all that with a screen-free storytime experience kids and parents can enjoy. The Los Angeles-based publishing house is excited to introduce infinibook, a first-of-its-kind reading device for kids that combines the interactivity of a digital reader with the rich, tactile experience of a physical book.

"Our goal is to make reading as fun and engaging as TV and video games," says Cali Meyrignac, founder of Cali's Books. Post this Backed by experts from Scholastic, Nat Geo Kids, Disney and other beloved children’s brands, the infinibook is here to inspire more storytime, less screen-time and a lifetime of family memories.

To learn more about infinibook, click here.

Designed for digital natives

Studies show that higher access to screens affects brain development in young children, with changes impacting cognitive and attention skills. Parents know they need to limit screen time, but finding a screen-free option that captures kids' attention isn't always easy or convenient.

That's where the infinibook comes in. The device reimagines reading for a new generation, with read-aloud functionality, buttons and other interactive features—all without a screen.

"Our goal is to make reading as fun and engaging as TV and video games," says Cali Meyrignac, founder of Cali's Books and creator of the infinbook reader. "We want to inspire kids to unplug and experience something more tangible and meaningful."

With an ever-expanding library of infinibooklets—specially created paper books you insert into the reader—the infinibook fuels discovery in a safe, screen-free environment. Learning games and phonics lessons at the end of each book make them even more immersive.

Daily reading made easy

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends reading aloud to children daily to promote literacy skills and school readiness. But family life is hectic, and establishing a daily reading habit is more and more challenging. A UK study found that only half of preschool aged-kids are being read to each day.

The infinibook helps make daily read-alouds easy with a recording feature that lets parents, grandparents and other loved ones record their voice telling each story. Kids can pick up the device anytime and be read to at the push of a button.

"We're busy parents, too, so we know how hard it is to find time to read with our kids," says Meyrigna. "We designed the infinibook to be easy to use, so even the littlest readers can enjoy storytime on their own."

Together, even when apart

Have a grandparent that lives across the country? Or a parent who's stationed overseas? The infinibook app offers remote voice recording, so loved ones can easily join the storytime experience from afar.

"There's something so special about hearing a familiar voice telling your favorite story," says Meyrignac. "Now everyone can take part no matter where they are in the world."

Backed by experts from Scholastic, Nat Geo Kids, Disney and other beloved children's brands, the infinibook is here to inspire more storytime, less screen-time and a lifetime of family memories.

The infinibook arrives July 29 and starts at $119.

ABOUT CALI'S BOOKS

Based in Los Angeles, Cali's Books is a publishing house on a mission to introduce young children to the joyful world of words and music.

What began as a one-woman show in Cali's family garage has blossomed into a global team of dedicated professionals. We're proud to be a predominantly woman-operated business dedicated to uniting families through diversity and a shared passion for reading.

Contact:

Tamara Hombrebueno

Cali's Books

[email protected]

SOURCE Cali´s Books