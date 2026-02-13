New International Art Fair Launches in Tampa Fall 2026

Art Fair Tampa establishes a world-class platform connecting emerging and established artists with collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts from across the globe. The event's expansive indoor format at the Tampa Convention Center provides a climate-controlled environment ideal for viewing and acquiring art, while providing immersive installations and programming designed to enhance the visitor experience.

"We're thrilled to launch Art Fair Tampa in a way that showcases both global talent and the unique creative energy of our region," said Tyler Sirota, the event's lead organizer. "This fair is more than an art festival, it's a cultural experience that connects artists, collectors, and communities from around the world. We anticipate it will become one of the largest indoor art conventions in America."

The Tampa Bay region has cultivated a thriving arts scene recognized by residents and community leaders alike for its economic and cultural contributions.

"Art Fair Tampa reflects Tampa Bay's growing reputation as an artistic hotbed both domestically and internationally," said Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. "The sheer scope and scale of this inaugural event reinforces our ambitious commitment to the arts while welcoming new audiences, collectors, and creators to experience Tampa Bay's history and culture that has inspired so many."

While Tampa has many international artists that call it home, the fair also provides local artists with a valuable opportunity to benefit from a premier international platform in their own community.

"Tampa has an incredible creative community, and this fair elevates it on the international stage," said Chase Parker, a Tampa-based artist. "For artists who have worked globally, it's exciting to see that level of attention and opportunity arriving here at home."

Art Fair Tampa is scheduled for October 15–18, 2026 at the Tampa Convention Center. For artist applications, exhibitor details, and ticket announcements, visit artfairtampa.com.

