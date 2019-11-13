New International Clinical Practice Guideline for the Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries Released

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (EPUAP), the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), and the Pan Pacific Pressure Injury Alliance (PPIAP) are pleased to announce the release of the new Clinical Practice Guideline for Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries. The goal of this international collaboration was to develop evidence-based recommendations for the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries that could be used by health professionals throughout the world. An explicit scientific methodology has been used to identify and critically appraise all available research.

"EPUAP is pleased to part of this truly international collaboration. The Guideline Governance Group (GGG) and all small working groups worked intensely at global level to summarize the evidence and to develop practical recommendations to support clinical practice for our patients. We are looking forward to seeing how these new guidelines will be implemented and how they will further support better patient care," stated Professor. Dr. Dimitri Beeckman, EPUAP President.

Janet Cuddigan, PhD, RN, FAAN, President of NPIAP says, "The NPIAP is pleased to join our international partners, the EPUAP and PPPIA, in releasing this international guideline. The guideline critically analyzes and summarizes a large body of international research to develop evidence-based clinical recommendations. The guideline bridges a critical gap by accelerating the translation of research into practice to improve patient outcomes."

"The Pan Pacific Pressure Injury Alliance (PPPIA) is proud to have partnered with the NPIAP, EPUAP and the 14 international Associate Partner Organisations in the development of the 2019 Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries Clinical Practice Guideline and Quick Reference Guide. The International Guideline contains 114 evidence-based recommendations and 62 good practice statements and 20 quality indicators, which will facilitate translation of guideline evidence into clinical practice and ultimately improve care outcomes for individuals across all health settings," says Keryln Carville, PPPIA President.

The NPIAP has the privilege of introducing the latest Guideline at an educational and celebratory launch event at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA, November 15-16, 2019.

Hard copy and electronic versions of the Clinical Practice Guideline and the Quick Reference Guideline may be ordered at https://guidelinesales.com/

