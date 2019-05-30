New International Five Island Challenge for Runners
Five Atlantic and Caribbean Islands offer a new running series for people to escape the harsh winters for a low-cost, fun-filled, runcation.
May 30, 2019, 07:01 ET
NEW YORK and BOSTON and CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CES Corporation along with the
- Marathon Bahamas Race Weekend
- Run Barbados Marathon Weekend
- Bermuda International Race Weekend
- Cayman Islands Marathon & Half-Marathon, and Relay
- Reggae Marathon & Half Marathon, and 10K
is pleased to announce the Five Island Challenge series sponsored by the Atlanta Life Insurance Company. Runners must finish marathons and/or half marathons at each of these premier island locations.
The series begins with the December 2019 races. If a person has previously completed any of these races, they will be given credit for them. Once the series is completed, the registered runners receive a special finisher's medal. The medals will be unveiled on June 15.
Individuals, who register for the challenge at www.FiveIslandChallenge.com before July 1 and register for one of the aforementioned races before September 30, will be included in a drawing to win a $100 Visa debit card at each race location in December 2019 and January 2020. They must be present to win.
About the CES Corporation
The CES Corporation is a sports-oriented marketing firm. For more information about the Five Island Challenge, visit www.FiveIslandChallenge.com or contact us at info@FiveIslandChallenge.com.
About the Events
Marathon Bahamas
- Email: info@marathonbahamas.com
- Phone: (242) 502-6500
- Website: www.marathonbahamas.com
Run Barbados Marathon Weekend
- Email: runbarbados@gmail.com
- Phone: (246) 437-2121
- Website: www.visitbarbados.org/run-barbados-marathon-weekend
Bermuda International Race Weekend
- Email: runbermuda@gmail.com
- Phone: (441) 737-8855
- Website: www.bermudaraceweekend.com/
Cayman Islands Marathon
- Email: Info@CaymanIslandsMarathon.com
- Phone: (345) 329-4480
- Website: www.CaymanIslandsMarathon.com
Reggae Marathon
- Email: racedirector@reggaemarathon.com
- Phone: (876) 967-4903
- Website: www.reggaemarathon.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12772291
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE The CES Corporation
Share this article