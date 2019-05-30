New International Five Island Challenge for Runners

NEW YORK and BOSTON and CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CES Corporation along with the

is pleased to announce the Five Island Challenge series sponsored by the Atlanta Life Insurance Company. Runners must finish marathons and/or half marathons at each of these premier island locations.

The series begins with the December 2019 races. If a person has previously completed any of these races, they will be given credit for them. Once the series is completed, the registered runners receive a special finisher's medal. The medals will be unveiled on June 15.

Individuals, who register for the challenge at www.FiveIslandChallenge.com before July 1 and register for one of the aforementioned races before September 30, will be included in a drawing to win a $100 Visa debit card at each race location in December 2019 and January 2020. They must be present to win.

About the CES Corporation

The CES Corporation is a sports-oriented marketing firm. For more information about the Five Island Challenge, visit www.FiveIslandChallenge.com or contact us at info@FiveIslandChallenge.com.

