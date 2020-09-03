New investors Thiel and Novogratz introduced to Bionomics by Apeiron Investment Group as part of successful second placement capital raising

SYDNEY, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following overwhelming shareholder approval, the scheduled second placement of 54,333,000 new shares by Bionomics is proceeding and expected to complete shortly. In accordance with the Subscription Agreement between Apeiron and Bionomics, Apeiron has introduced Michael Novogratz, Peter Thiel, and Jason Camm, Managing Director of Lifesciences at Thiel Capital, to Bionomics. Each of these investors, along with Aperion, will subscribe for ordinary shares in Bionomics as part of the scheduled second placement.

Apeiron's backing has ensured that the Company has the funds needed to make significant progress in its Phase II clinical trials of BNC210 for PTSD. BNC210 recently received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of PTSD.

In addition to BNC210, Bionomics is collaborating with Merck US on several compounds for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's and Schizophrenia. The Company also has promising oncology assets undergoing Phase II clinical trials funded by Bristol Myers-Squibb and other pharma partners.

About Apeiron Investment Group

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, Malta, is the family office and merchant banking business of Christian Angermayer. Apeiron focuses on Financial Services (especially fintech and crypto assets), Deep-Tech (AI, space-tech, cybersecurity etc.), Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment and Real Estate & Prop-Tech.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making better treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders such as anxiety, depression and Alzheimer's Disease. Based in Adelaide, Australia, with operations in San Diego, USA and a wholly owned subsidiary in Strasbourg, France, Bionomics is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code BNO, and the US OTCQX market under the code BNOE.

