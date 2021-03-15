New IPVM Scientific Study Raises Alarm on COVID-19 Temperature Screening Reporting Fevers as Normal

Conor Healy, Lead Author: "Our findings are alarming, and require immediate action. Tens of thousands of these devices are deployed across the United States, and the world – including places where the most vulnerable populations congregate – nursing homes, hospitals, and homeless shelters. And they continue to be sold today."

During the pandemic, over 200 new sellers of thermal screening devices were tracked by IPVM researchers. In comprehensive testing of over two dozen of these products, IPVM identified serious issues in design and implementation – most notable were deviations in temperature readings consistent with algorithmic adjustments, which the study sought to quantify and analyze. By publishing peer-reviewed research, IPVM provides a clear body of evidence for public response and action.

John Honovich, President, IPVM: "Sellers rushed to profit in a time of crisis, frequently without understanding or caring about how these systems actually worked or what faults they had. The public and businesses suffered from wasted spending and increased risks. This IPVM research can now be used to enforce accountability and consequences."

