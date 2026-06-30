New iQ® Motion from Tarkett brings simple maintenance, timeless style to demanding environments

SOLON, Ohio, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, has expanded its iQ® homogeneous flooring portfolio with the addition of iQ Motion. Inspired by the timeless character of terrazzo, iQ Motion's coordinated palette of 16 colors delivers depth and cohesion to today's most demanding environments, including hospitals, schools, airports and similar spaces that face nonstop movement.

Tarkett has expanded its iQ® homogeneous flooring portfolio with the addition of iQ Motion, inspired by the timeless character of terrazzo. Designed for long-term resilience with cost-effective maintenance, Tarkett’s iQ flooring promises no need for floor finish—ever.

"iQ Motion balances classic visuals with state-of-the-art performance, standing up to the realities of heavy foot traffic and constant rolling or critical equipment loads," said Michael Mathews, senior vice president of commercial strategy for Tarkett North America. "This collection proves that style, performance and responsible design can move forward together."

Designed for long-term resilience with cost-effective maintenance, Tarkett's iQ flooring promises no need for floor finish—ever. A simple dry buffing restores the surface to its original appearance. With Tarkett's iQ technology, spaces stay open and operational, without the downtime, labor or cost of refinishing.

"No floor finish required means that maintenance teams can work smarter and leaner, with fewer chemicals and better indoor air quality. For durable environments and lower lifetime costs, there's no smarter choice than Tarkett's iQ collections," Mathews said.

Like the rest of Tarkett's iQ portfolio, iQ Motion offers optimal hygiene and infection control. Its thermo-fused welding creates a monolithic surface, while highly flexible material forms integral cove base to prevent cracks where pathogens can hide.

Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly®, the collection is scientifically proven to reduce exposure to asthma and allergy triggers. It is also ortho-phthalate-free, FloorScore Certified and part of Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program. iQ Motion is available in 6′6′′-wide rolls and three tile sizes.

All 16 colors—which include neutrals and calming earth tones—are also available in iQ Motion Acoustic, which reduces impact sound by 16 dB to support better outcomes for everyone in the space.

To learn more about iQ Motion, visit commercial.tarkett.com/collections/iq-motion.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2025. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 11 recycling centers and 33 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.