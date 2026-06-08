New Transcribe carpet tile, LVT collection from Tarkett inspires human connectivity, expression

SOLON, Ohio, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From ancient etchings to contemporary icons, human beings have always had an enduring instinct to communicate through marks and symbols. Now, Tarkett is bringing that instinct to the floor. The global flooring leader has launched Transcribe™, its premier carpet tile and luxury vinyl tile collection of the year, translating the visual language of human expression into textured, dynamic patterns. Ideal for workplace settings, the collection gives every space a sense of identity and connection.

"Humanity's form of expression has always evolved; yet, its purpose remains connection." Post this Transcribe™, Tarkett's premier carpet tile and luxury vinyl tile collection of 2026, translates the visual language of human expression into textured, dynamic patterns. Ideal for workplace settings, the collection gives every space a sense of identity and connection. Transcribe includes four carpet styles available in nine shared colorways, as well as six LVT styles with four colorways each.

"The Transcribe collection is inspired by layered forms that carry meaning across time. Humanity's form of expression has always evolved; yet, its purpose remains connection," said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett. "Every design in this collection feels intentional and is rooted in human experience, bringing movement and identity to the floor and balancing visual interest with the thoughtfulness to create environments that support a shared experience."

Transcribe includes four carpet styles available in nine shared colorways, as well as six LVT styles with four colorways each:

Pulse Code™ (carpet tile): A rhythmic, irregular linework echoes a visual beat that translates raw information into texture, bringing expressive flexibility, energy and narrative to any space.

(carpet tile): A rhythmic, irregular linework echoes a visual beat that translates raw information into texture, bringing expressive flexibility, energy and narrative to any space. Dialect™ (carpet tile): Dialect blends dense, varied marks into a textured cadence that feels conversational—a layered visual language that celebrates collaboration and connection.

(carpet tile): Dialect blends dense, varied marks into a textured cadence that feels conversational—a layered visual language that celebrates collaboration and connection. Hieroglyph™ (carpet tile): Hieroglyph layers scattered, symbolic marks into a textured field that captures expression as interpretation, translating gestures and fragments into a surface that feels both ancient and contemporary.

(carpet tile): Hieroglyph layers scattered, symbolic marks into a textured field that captures expression as interpretation, translating gestures and fragments into a surface that feels both ancient and contemporary. Unsaid™ (carpet tile): Like an unspoken truth, Unsaid uses restraint as its strength, while soft, scattered accents of color add depth without visual noise, feeling intentional, timeless, and quietly expressive.

(carpet tile): Like an unspoken truth, Unsaid uses restraint as its strength, while soft, scattered accents of color add depth without visual noise, feeling intentional, timeless, and quietly expressive. Code Work™ (LVT): Inspired by the methods we use to organize and convey information, this pattern consists of a hand-drawn, checked grid of organic markings with subtle color shifts.

(LVT): Inspired by the methods we use to organize and convey information, this pattern consists of a hand-drawn, checked grid of organic markings with subtle color shifts. Glyphic™ (LVT): Representing how humans have always tried to connect and be understood, this pattern draws from ancient marks and early scripts. These abstract symbols feel familiar without belonging to any one language or era. Broken lines and imperfect forms hint at erosion, translation and reinterpretation: how messages shift as they move through time.

(LVT): Representing how humans have always tried to connect and be understood, this pattern draws from ancient marks and early scripts. These abstract symbols feel familiar without belonging to any one language or era. Broken lines and imperfect forms hint at erosion, translation and reinterpretation: how messages shift as they move through time. Narrative Thread™ (LVT): Fractured lines and organic marks echo early forms of human communication. This pattern's intersecting paths create a subtle threadwork, suggesting the way ideas weave through time and bind us to one another.

(LVT): Fractured lines and organic marks echo early forms of human communication. This pattern's intersecting paths create a subtle threadwork, suggesting the way ideas weave through time and bind us to one another. Typeform™ (LVT): Exploring the idea of how communication constantly changes and evolves, large-scale symbols move throughout the design. Strokes disappear mid-curve, edges open unexpectedly, and letter-like structures dissolve into pure shape, blurring the line between symbol and type.

(LVT): Exploring the idea of how communication constantly changes and evolves, large-scale symbols move throughout the design. Strokes disappear mid-curve, edges open unexpectedly, and letter-like structures dissolve into pure shape, blurring the line between symbol and type. Without Words™ (LVT): Combining oversized, deconstructed letters into a modern textural pattern, this style reflects our timeless need to express and connect.

(LVT): Combining oversized, deconstructed letters into a modern textural pattern, this style reflects our timeless need to express and connect. Written Form™ (LVT): Layered shapes that resemble scattered alphabet characters create a textured surface of shifting letterforms. The overlapping marks suggest messages forming and reforming, much like language itself. This pattern celebrates the alphabet as the foundation of how we share ideas and stay connected.

All of the Transcribe carpet styles are available in ethos® carpet tile and Flex-Aire™ cushion carpet tile. Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze v.4.0, Declare Red List Free, and made with up to 78% recycled content, ethos carpet tile is a sustainable solution for high-traffic spaces where ease of installation is a must. Flex-Aire™ cushion carpet tile is a standout option for spaces that demand a durable flooring solution that delivers superior underfoot comfort.

The LVT styles are available in 3.0 mm Contour® LVT, engineered for superior durability with a 32-mil wear layer and protected by Techtonic® polyurethane floor coating. Contour lets designers push creative boundaries, bringing design freedom and exceptional durability together in one high-performance LVT solution. Built for spaces where aesthetics matter just as much as longevity, these options transform flooring into a celebrated design element while delivering needed resilience.

The entire collection is part of Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program, through which the ethos backing can be fully recycled back into itself and Contour has an open-loop path to circularity.

To learn more about Transcribe, visit commercial.tarkett.com/collections/transcribe-collection.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2025. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 33 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.