Tarkett ranks in the top 1% globally with third consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating

SOLON, Ohio, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been recognized for its sustainability leadership by achieving a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis for the third consecutive year. With a score of 88/100 in 2026, Tarkett ranks among the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed worldwide across 180 countries.

"Earning Platinum for the third consecutive year is a testament to the hard work happening across our global teams every day—not just in how we design and manufacture our floors, but in how we think about our impact at every step," said Jay Henry, senior director of innovation and sustainability for Tarkett North America. "Three consecutive Platinum ratings reflect a sustained commitment to raising the bar, with plenty more progress to come."

Tarkett ranks among the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed worldwide across 180 countries. Post this

Tarkett remains the only multi-product company in the flooring and sports surfaces industry to achieve a Platinum EcoVadis rating.

The company continues to advance its sustainability strategy through eco-design, increased use of recycled materials, the ramp-up of the ReStart® take-back and recycling program, sustainable purchasing and continuous team development. Tarkett's climate targets, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 30% by 2030, compared to 2019. Also by 2030, Tarkett has set its own target to reach 30% recycled content in its products, up from 10% in 2018.

Earlier this year, Tarkett also achieved a CDP Climate A score for the second consecutive year, placing it among the world's leading companies for climate performance (top 4% out of 20,000 evaluated companies).

To learn more about Tarkett North America's sustainability practices, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2025. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 11 recycling centers and 33 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.