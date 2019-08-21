New Iridium Certus™ Transceiver for Faster Satellite IoT, Data and High Quality Voice Applications Now in Live Testing

"This new breed of device is the start of a shift in what defines small-form-factor satellite communications technology," said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium. "These are highly mobile, lower-cost solutions that feature native IP technology at speeds capable of delivering a true internet, email, high-quality voice, photo and even some video capabilities. When you combine that with our truly global coverage, we're creating a cost-effective and reliable ecosystem of new products in a new L-band speed class, midband, that is unlike anything that exists from the satellite community today."

The Iridium Certus 9770 transceiver is the latest in a line of Iridium core technology components that allow the company's partner network to develop cutting-edge products and applications that solve existing and emerging industry challenges. The small form factor of the new transceiver enables creation of highly mobile and versatile devices that feature Iridium's unique truly global coverage, but at speeds far faster than existing Iridium devices of similar size. Markets requiring richer data transfers, pictures, low-resolution streaming, and enhanced telemetry will particularly benefit from this new technology.

UAVs and satellite IoT are two market examples that are expected to see significant growth over the next few years, further emphasizing the need for the remote capabilities these devices will enable. According to MarketsandMarkets™, the UAV market is expected to reach $52 billion in value by 2025 from $17 billion in 2017, while Northern Sky Research reports satellite-enabled IoT solutions total industry revenues are expected to grow to $2.5 billion by 2027, from approximately $1 billion in 2019.

Iridium Certus® is Iridium's new technology platform launched in January 2019 with initial broadband services provided for the maritime and land-mobile-related industries. The service offers the flexibility to scale device speeds, sizes and power requirements both up and down based on the needs of the end-user. Made possible by the recently upgraded Iridium satellite constellation, the Iridium Certus service goes beyond serving solely as a connectivity solution. It provides a platform for the company's partners to develop specialized broadband, midband and narrowband applications only possible through Iridium's crosslinked L-band network.

Note for editor: Iridium defines "midband" as speeds ranging between 22 Kbps and 176 Kbps, to differentiate this unique speed range from our traditional 2.4 Kbps "narrowband" speed and Iridium Certus specialty broadband at 176 Kbps and higher. The Iridium Certus 9770 transceiver is designed for speeds ranging from 22 Kbps to 88 Kbps.

