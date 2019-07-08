New ISG Study Focuses on Digital Business Services

STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the provider marketplace for digital business services and technologies, including blockchain and artificial intelligence-as-a-service.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, Digital Business — Solutions and Service Partners 2019, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover a range of digital business processes, including sales, trading, production, supply chain, product design and human resource management.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The new report will examine ways enterprises can improve their business agility and enhance their customer experience, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. These efforts "go far beyond software development and encompass how businesses can adjust to survive and thrive when competition and customer requirements are constantly changing," he said.

"Digital-ready service providers understand the full scope of digital services available through leading technology vendors to provide constant innovation that improves user experiences, accelerates business delivery and incorporates intelligent solutions," said Herrera.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 digital business technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce seven quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital business space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The seven quadrants are:

Customer Journey Services , focused on transforming how companies organize marketing, sales delivery and post-sales processes, often using customer-centric design thinking and lean methodologies to design apps, web-based offerings and products and services through an omnichannel approach;

, focused on transforming how companies organize marketing, sales delivery and post-sales processes, often using customer-centric design thinking and lean methodologies to design apps, web-based offerings and products and services through an omnichannel approach; Digital Product Lifecycle Services , assessing a provider's capacity to adapt its delivery model to each digital product with required speed, enabling enterprise customers to adopt agile and adaptive operating models;

, assessing a provider's capacity to adapt its delivery model to each digital product with required speed, enabling enterprise customers to adopt agile and adaptive operating models; Digital Backbone Managed Services , covering providers of robust, secure and reliable operations based on microservices and APIs in a hybrid or pure cloud platform, as well as other digital solutions such as mobile apps, IoT platforms and data services;

, covering providers of robust, secure and reliable operations based on microservices and APIs in a hybrid or pure cloud platform, as well as other digital solutions such as mobile apps, IoT platforms and data services; SaaS Ecosystems , including software-as-a-service options such as market-to-order, recruitment-to-hire, procurement-to-pay and other end-to-end solutions, covering providers offering extensions, apps, APIs and microservices;

, including software-as-a-service options such as market-to-order, recruitment-to-hire, procurement-to-pay and other end-to-end solutions, covering providers offering extensions, apps, APIs and microservices; Blockchain Services , assessing providers offering consulting, design services, deployment and operation services for blockchain;

, assessing providers offering consulting, design services, deployment and operation services for blockchain; Blockchain Platforms , focused on the platform's capability to support enterprise client needs and including blockchain education, training and events;

, focused on the platform's capability to support enterprise client needs and including blockchain education, training and events; AI-as-a-service, comparing SaaS providers of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cognitive solutions that can be consumed through APIs with a clearly defined pay-as-you-go model.

The report will cover the global digital business market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries. An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of digital business services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital business providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

