New Issue of BetterInvesting Magazine Breaks Down the SECURE Act

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The March 2020 BetterInvesting Magazine issue focuses on the new regulations that affect aggressive retirement savers, known as the SECURE Act. Savers can now contribute longer to their traditional IRAs and 529s have become more flexible. But financial planners across the country are mourning the loss of the Stretch IRA.

Repair Shop features Ft. Collins, CO investment club

Scott Horsburgh examines the portfolio of the 23 year old Cash La Profit investment club in Fort Collins and finds they make room for some high fliers.

Stock research ideas

Featured stocks in the March issue include Honeywell, Facebook, WestRock and Schlumberger. The issue also looks back at two strong performing picks, IPG Photonics and AT&T.

About BetterInvesting Magazine

BetterInvesting Magazine is the signature publication of BetterInvesting, a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following commonsense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks and mutual funds, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

