New Issue of Luxury Portfolio International® Magazine Explores the Bountiful Benefits of Biophilic Design

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fundamental desire to be closer to nature, and even inspired by it, is a chief focus of the newest issue of Luxury Portfolio International magazine, the bi-annual publication produced by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI). The renowned global network, which comprises more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages, is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

In the newly released publication (Volume 11: No. 1), a myriad of feature articles explore Biophilia -- a concept introduced several decades ago as a way to describe the human attraction to nature. Over the course of the last year, in particular, this phenomenon has been sharply in-view, primarily as it relates to a renewed appreciation for our homes, their settings, and their providing greater access to the outdoors.

"In the midst of this transformative time, many individuals have sought solace through nature and space," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of LPI and the magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief. "In this issue, we wanted to drill down deeper into what that has meant for the luxury real estate market, how buying patterns have been subsequently shaped, and ways that individuals can further their connection to the environment that surrounds them."

LPI magazine has a readership of more than 200,000 HNWI's and can be found on newsstands worldwide. It is distributed domestically through Barnes & Noble and shipped to top LPI member clients in more than 70 countries. In addition to putting a spotlight on biophilia and its evolution as a cornerstone of modern architecture and design, the latest issue of LPI magazine touches on living healthfully and sustainably. For instance, an exclusive Q&A with Tiffany & Co.'s Chief Sustainability Officer, Anisa Kamadoli Costa, delves into how her company has become a leader in sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Additional articles include a compilation of top brands that embrace ethical luxury, such as Stella McCartney -- committed to using alternatives to fur and leather. Another feature explores the second-home market and what's trending in the wake of the pandemic, particularly record sales and an uptick in demand for more amenities and privacy.

On the cover is a sprawling, U.S. $10.9 million waterfront compound in Seattle, Wash. Befitting of market activity and trends, the lush, haven-like property, presented by Member Windermere Real Estate, had already sold by the time the magazine published. With expansive views of the outer islands and the Olympic Mountains, it is exemplary of what buyers are seeking in today's market.

View the magazine's digital edition or find it on luxuryportfolio.com, where you can also request a print copy.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

LPI (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

Source: Luxury Portfolio International®

Contact: [email protected]

CONTACT:

Israel Kreps

Caroline Underwood

[email protected]

[email protected]

305.663.3543 x312

Kreps DeMaria PR & Marketing

SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International

Related Links

https://luxuryportfolio.com

