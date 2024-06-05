New Italian Brand, Verità Vodka Italiana, Grabs Attention and Top Award at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

NAPA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Ades, president of Italian wine and spirits portfolio Dalla Terra Winery Direct, is pleased to announce that Verità Vodka Italiana ($25,1L), introduced to the US market only just last year, took a top seat at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition out of nearly 300 vodka entries and has been listed among the finalists for the 2024 Best-in-Class Vodka award. Verità Vodka was also given a Double Gold Medal, the highest medal awarded at the competition, and received a score of 97.

"Congratulations are appropriate for Verità Vodka's impressive showing at the SFWSC. We are pleased to recognize this one-year-old company and confirm they are already on the right path, plus what an incredible value!" comments Amanda Blue, President of the Tasting Alliance, which produces the annual competition.

"Dalla Terra is committed to partnering only with Italian wine and spirit producers dedicated to creating classically profiled and sustainable products," said Rob Forman, Director of Spirits at Dalla Terra. "The San Francisco Spirits Competition's panel of esteemed judges recognizing this new Italian Vodka brand is confirmation for both the vision for our spirits portfolio and also that Italy is producing some of the best spirits on the market."

Verità Vodka Italiana is crafted for Dalla Terra by Distilleria dell'Alpe, a multi-generational family-owned producer of Italian spirits located in the eastern Italian Alps. Verità is a true all Italian vodka, distilled from Italian wheat and using Alpine mountain water. Exceptionally smooth and pure in part due to its unique distillation process: Verità is distilled four times, with the final distillation taking place in an antique, wood-fired bain marie still under the watchful eye and palate of master distiller Alessandro Maschio. The resulting spirit is bottled without chill filtering to preserve the pristine character and mouthfeel of the vodka.

In addition to Verità Vodka, Dalla Terra imports both wines and spirits from leading family-owned Italian wineries and distilleries. The catalog of producers the company works with can be found here.

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits competition is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world, receiving over 5,000 entries in 2024 alone. During the competition a carefully selected panel of judges taste the spirits blindly and determine the merit of the spirits, liqueurs, vermouths, and RTDs. Bronze, silver, gold, and double gold medals are awarded to the entries, along with a score on a 100-point scale. The best spirit in each category receives their Best-in-Class designation.

The entire Dalla Terra spirits catalog, including award winning Verità Vodka, will be available to sample at Bar Convent Brooklyn on June 11-12. The spirits will be presented by Francesco Maschio, Master Distiller at Distilleria dell'Alpe, at Dalla Terra's booth, located at 8B-708 for all those attending.

Founded in 1990, Dalla Terra Winery Direct® is a direct importer and national agent of a select group of leading, family-owned, estate wineries and distilleries in Italy. The name Dalla Terra means Of the Earth in Italian and represents a commitment to work alongside estates that have achieved reputations for top quality production in their respective regions or appellations. Dalla Terra's ability to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace is due to its highly curated portfolio and innovative business model. By limiting its portfolio, and partnering with only the highest quality producers, Dalla Terra ensures that its portfolio will be an unparalleled source of remarkable Italian wines and spirits.

