New ItemEyes App Simplifies Managing Valuables & Keepsakes

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new App revolutionizes documenting household valuables and keepsakes. ItemEyes (https://ItemEyes.com) is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

ItemEyes App - available now in the Apple Store and Google Play. Free to try and only $1.99 a month for the comfort of knowing your valuables are properly cataloged. ItemEyes App. Easiest way to catalog and store your valuables and assets. Available now in the Apple Store and Google Play.

ItemEyes is a simple photo-based App. Unlike other inventory and organizational Apps where you have to take individual pictures of each item, ItemEyes allows you to take pictures of rooms or groupings in rooms and tag individual items in a single photo. When you tap on a single item in the photo, a dialog box opens up where you enter Title, Description, Location of Item, Date Acquired, Place Acquired, Purchase Price, Current Value, Disposition, and a supporting URL (link to a website referencing the item). Each picture can have up to about 15 tagged items.

This is far more reliable and less burdensome than managing hundreds of photos, spreadsheets, handwritten notes and/or sticky notes on individual items. ItemEyes simplifies the process of documenting your collectibles, inherited items, and valuable purchased items.

Photos are arranged in Catalogs by a category like "location" or "collection". Example locations would be a Great Room, Primary Bedroom, Dining Room, Beach House, or City Home. Collection would be—Wine, Antique Clocks, Jewelry, etc.



You can also create a "private" category for items that you do not want to disclose their location. You have the freedom to create your own personalized categories.

You can easily share and forward a photo with a single tag or multiple tags to anyone via eMail or Text, or post on websites or social media.

The entire Catalog of items can be sent to a lawyer, insurance agent, financial advisor, or Trustee to document the possessions for legal, insurance, and/or other personal or business purposes. But only you will be able to edit information about the items. Information on item's value and location is highly secured and cannot be obtained by unscrupulous individuals.

ItemEyes is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It is free to use for the first 14 days, then only $1.99/month.

For more information, go to http://www.ItemEyes.com

Contact:

Ann Rose

[email protected]

770-330-0577

SOURCE ItemEyes, Inc.