New Itinerary Delivers Luxe for Less This Spring

TACOMA, Wash., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is inviting travelers to make the most of spring with its new "Luxe for Less" itinerary, a three-day getaway built for those who want a trip that feels indulgent, refreshing and well-earned without putting pressure on the budget.

Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront with unmatched views of the Salish Sea.

As the season shifts and longer days return, "Luxe for Less" offers a timely excuse to get away and enjoy Pierce County at its most welcoming. The itinerary leans into the pleasures that can make a spring escape feel especially satisfying: beautiful surroundings, standout experiences, a sense of ease and the simple fun of treating the trip like something a little special.

Rather than defining luxury by excess, the itinerary focuses on the feeling travelers are really after: more room to breathe, more memorable moments and more reasons to stay overnight. It is designed for visitors who want a getaway that feels polished and rewarding while still accessible enough to say yes to.

"We know travelers are looking for trips that feel special, especially in spring when people are ready to get out, recharge and try something new," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer for Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary shows how Pierce County can deliver that sense of enjoyment and escape in a way that feels both elevated and approachable."

Tacoma, Gig Harbor and Mount Rainier help anchor the experience, bringing together city energy, waterfront charm and spring mountain beauty in one easy getaway. The result is an itinerary that showcases the breadth of Pierce County while leaving room for visitors to uncover their own version of what feels indulgent.

For travelers ready to shake off winter and step into a season that feels lighter, brighter and a little more expansive, "Luxe for Less" offers a spring escape with style, value and plenty of room to enjoy the moment.

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County promotes Pierce County, Washington, as a premier visitor destination, attracting meetings and conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers to drive economic impact through overnight visitation.

Media Contact

Matt Wakefield

Chief Marketing and Data Officer

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

[email protected]

253-284-3253

SOURCE Visit Tacoma-Pierce County