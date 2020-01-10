New Ivy League Preschool Set to Open

MASON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Préscolaire is thrilled to announce the opening of a premier early learning academy in Mason, Ohio. They cordially invite all local families to join their Opening Gala on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The grand event will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 7818 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason, OH, 45040.

All Préscolaire schools are meticulously devised, built and located to create optimal learning environments for children from infancy to pre-kindergarten.

Prescolaire Early Learning Academy

In the Infant Program, the curriculum is designed to enhance self-awareness and sensory experiences, as well as enrich observations and curiosities about the environment. The academy accomplishes this by introducing multi-sensory activities, fine motor development through play and outdoor activities to develop gross motor skills.

In the Toddler Program, the curriculum implements developmentally appropriate practices for toddlers as they learn to engage in the physical, natural and social worlds, by observing, manipulating, and exploring.

The preschoolers and pre-kindergartners are advanced in science, technology, and mathematics fundamentals by using robotics and coding to build computation thinking skills such as algorithms, sequencing, engineering design process. Preschool students gain independence and self-control, take initiative and assert themselves in socially acceptable ways, as they learn to express their ideas and understand others more effectively. The main focus of this age group is to lay a solid educational foundation for Kindergarten Readiness by preparing students with essential skills to further develop, grow, achieve, and succeed as they transition to Kindergarten and beyond.

Each Préscolaire academy is like a family. The employees are personally invested in the wellbeing and success of each child. Everyone serving at Préscolaire is valued and appreciated for their individuality and unique contributions, empowered to make the best possible choice in every interaction.

At Préscolaire Early Learning Academy, the curriculum incorporates digital literacy and robotics to provide measurable outcomes in math, science, literacy and critical thinking, emphasizing the cognitive and social skills required to survive and thrive in the 21st century. Young learners are born with an innate ability to solve problems, face challenges with flexibility, and handle change. The Préscolaire approach is to help our students make the very most of those qualities early on, developing the basic skills and critical thinking that will serve them for the rest of their lives. At Préscolaire, we believe in Higher Education, Earlier.

Contact information

Tel: 866-760-0887

Email: info@prescolaireus.com

Website: www.prescolaireus.com

Related Images

engineering-for-preschoolers.png

Engineering for Preschoolers

hands-on-curriculum.png

Hands on curriculum

education-made-fun.png

Education made fun

small-group-size.png

Small group size

Related Links

www.prescolaireus.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EL0j0CjENc

SOURCE Prescolaire Early Learning Academy

Related Links

http://www.prescolaireus.com

