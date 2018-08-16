New Jack Swing and Soul Singer Tony Terry Will Set Sail 'With You' During DA' Right Entertainment's Spring Break Cruise Aboard Carnival Victory

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jack Swing and Soul Singer Tony Terry will set sail "With You" as part of DA' Right Entertainment's Spring Break Cruise Aboard the Carnival Victory. It is a 3-day cruise from Friday, April 5, 2019 to Monday, April 8, 2019. Additional private entertainment includes Songstress Ayana George and Comedian Marq Overton.

With a total capacity of 3400, the Carnival Victory boasts more than 500 veranda cabins, a nine-deck atrium with four glass elevators, and a three-deck "Caribbean lounge" that features Vegas-style shows such as "Livin in America" and "Vroom".

DA' Right Entertainment

The cruise sails from Miami, FL and stops in Nassau, Bahamas home of the Atlantis Resort for a complete 24 hours. The double occupancy rooms start at $425.00 per person and include all taxes and fees.

Tony Terry is one of the major architects of the New Jack swing era. He is a soul music artist, producer, and songwriter who is a member of The National Recording Academy. His R&B and Adult Contemporary music catalogue has landed Tony numerous Billboard hits including the world-renowned When I'm "With You".

Ayana George is a vocal gem cut and refined in the Bronx, NY. She made her Off-Broadway debut in "Love Happened by Chance," and has been blessed to work with artists in both R&B and Gospel music including John Legend, Kanye West, Jazmine Sullivan, Hezekiah Walker, CeCe Winans, and Karen Clark-Sheard to name a few. Her new single "Shine" is available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.

Marq Overton, is a Stand-up Comedian and the writer of the Off-Broadway Stage play "Die Laughing". As a teenager, Marq started performing at the world-famous Apollo Theater. A few years later, he was the muse for what would become The Uptown Comedy Club. See part of his story in the documentary: "Uptown Comedy Club the Birth of Hip Hop Comedy".

DA' Right Entertainment seeks to bring joy, foster hope, and evoke emotions as it endeavors to provide World Changing Entertainment.

To book your room or for more information visit www.darightentertainment.com or call toll free to (800) 260-9321.

Media Contact:

Dwight Ali Williams



(404) 615-8983



darightpr@yahoo.com

Tony Terry

Ayana George

Marq Overton

Tony Terry

SOURCE DA' Right Entertainment

