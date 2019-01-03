New Jackson Hewitt® Refund Advance Clients Could get up to $1,000 More

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® has announced 'Extra $1,000 No Fee Refund Advance,' a national promotion where new clients could get up to an extra $1,000 in a No Fee Refund Advance Loan. This offer is available to qualified new clients from January 2 through January 27, 2019 at participating locations.

The No Fee Refund Advance is available in amounts up to $3,500 to all Jackson Hewitt clients. With the limited-time 'Extra $1,000 No Fee Refund Advance' promotion, new clients could get between $200 and $4,500; subject to eligibility, approval and factors including tax refund size.

"No Fee Refund Advance has been incredibly helpful to our hardworking clients," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "This year, we wanted to do something extra for taxpayers who didn't get a Refund Advance in the past."

No Fee Refund Advance is a no fee, 0% APR loan offered by MetaBank®. To learn more about No Fee Refund Advance and other Refund Advance products, visit jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

About Refund Advance

Must file with Jackson Hewitt. Subject to eligibility, approval, and factors including tax refund size. Unavailable in certain states/locations.

The Early Refund Advance, No Fee Refund Advance and Go Big Refund Advance are optional tax refund related loans (not the actual tax refund) provided by MetaBank®. The Early Refund Advance and No Fee Refund Advance are 0% APR, no fee loans. The Go Big Refund Advance is a 35.9% APR loan. For example, for the Go Big Refund Advance, for every $1,000 borrowed over a 24 day term, total amount payable in a single payment is $1,023.61 including interest. For these loans: Available at participating locations for a limited time. The amount of the loan and any applicable interest will be deducted from tax refund and reduce the amount paid directly to the taxpayer. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for this loan. Only $200–$400 available at no cost starting 12/17/18 with a paystub (or other acceptable income verification), and remaining amounts available upon filing tax return with Jackson Hewitt. Availability subject to identity verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting standards. Disbursement rules apply. Funds loaded onto card within an hour and direct deposit next business day, unless impacted by IRS delays. Jackson Hewitt is a Rhode Island Licensed Loan Broker and holds other licenses (if required) for the locations where Go Big loan is offered. Go Big loan not available in all states. Visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance for details. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

About Extra $1K No Fee Refund Advance

New clients could get between $450 and $4,500 with this promotion; subject to eligibility, approval, and factors including tax refund size.

New Client Limited Time Offer: Only new clients (clients who did not apply for any MetaBank Refund Advance product at Jackson Hewitt in the prior tax season) who are approved for a No Fee Refund Advance loan or Early Refund Advance loan between 12/17/18 and 1/27/19 can receive an additional $250-$1000 as part of the total No Fee loan. Go Big Refund Advance clients are not eligible.

The No Fee Refund Advance is an optional tax refund related loan (not the actual tax refund) provided by MetaBank® at participating locations for a limited time. The amount of the loan will be deducted from tax refunds and reduce the amount paid directly to the taxpayer. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for this loan. Loan amounts are between $200– $4500. Availability subject to identity verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting standards. Disbursement rules apply. Funds loaded onto card within an hour and direct deposit next business day, unless impacted by IRS delays. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, tax services, national commercial lending, community banking, national consumer lending and insurance premium financing. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and acquiring complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

