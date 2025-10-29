New James Manning NYC Mayoral Candidate TV commercial launching This Week Goes After Mamdani's Press Conference - Diminishing the Horror of 9/11

Independent NYC mayoral candidate calls for real solutions and accountability over emotional politics in the wake of Mamdani's remarks.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent New York City mayoral candidate James Manning is responding to mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani's recent press conference, during which Mamdani shed a tear while recalling his aunt's decision to stop riding the subway after 9/11. Manning condemned the display as "an outrageous act of political theater", calling it offensive to every New Yorker who still bears the scars of that horrific day.

"To shed a tear over subway fear while thousands of families lost loved ones in burning towers is beyond tone-deaf - it's disgraceful," Manning said. "This city was built on courage and sacrifice, not staged emotion. Using 9/11 for sympathy points dishonors the heroes who ran toward the flames and the victims who never came home." Manning said Mamdani's comments embody a growing pattern of performative politics that cheapens tragedy instead of confronting New York's real challenges with strength and integrity.

Manning added that the city's next mayor "must represent courage, not theatrics." "Leadership means standing strong for New Yorkers — not exploiting tragedy for sympathy. The people of this city need truth, security, and integrity, not another performance."

Manning's campaign has gained traction among working-class voters seeking independence from establishment party politics. His 100-Day "Heal NYC" Plan includes a rent freeze, elimination of the city sales tax on food, and emergency job and housing initiatives designed to restore economic balance and civic confidence.

