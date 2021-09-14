New JAVLIN Invest App Provides Self-Directed Investors Risk-Return Portfolio Optimization Tools Used by Sophisticated Investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAVLIN Invest , the first and only mobile app to provide both risk-return portfolio optimization and the ability to project long-term returns based on potential macroeconomic conditions, launched today, enabling everyday investors to have access to critical, investor-grade tools that provide insight into portfolio risk. JAVLIN Invest complements existing trading and investment platforms with easy-to-use risk optimization tools typically reserved for sophisticated investors and industry professionals.

Leveraging machine learning and sophisticated risk models, JAVLIN Invest offers self-directed investors intelligent portfolio insights that go beyond the basic definition of diversification. This enables more confident investment decision-making that aligns to different levels of risk-return preferences.

Co-founders Jeff Tsai, a former enterprise risk management executive and appointed actuary for Mutual of America Financial Group, and Vinny Yu, a former portfolio manager with Providence Capital Management and equities trader with Blue Trading and Evolution Financial Technologies, noticed friends struggling with mitigating risk and volatility in their investment portfolios, and making risky investments and allocations.

"It's never been easier for people of all age groups to start investing, with platforms like Robinhood and eTrade, making it super simple to open and begin trading with a brokerage account," said Tsai. "But many long-term investors don't realize their risk exposure, or know their risk tolerance. JAVLIN Invest gives investors a free, easy-to-use tool with risk summary metrics and performance backtesting to help investors understand their risk exposure and be more confident when optimizing their portfolio."

JAVLIN Invest seamlessly integrates with brokerage accounts, safely and automatically syncing data through Plaid. In minutes, JAVLIN Invest calculates portfolio indicators, builds visualizations, and determines historically optimal allocations for every stock in the portfolio.

"We feel strongly that there is a void in the market for an app that empowers investors to make risk-optimized decisions based on objective data," said Yu. "Because investors have the opportunity to test different portfolio optimizations, JAVLIN Invest gives them confidence knowing that they're making data-driven, informed choices about their trading activity."

JAVLIN Invest can forecast up to two years of future portfolio performance. The app combines Monte Carlo simulations with proprietary machine learning models to simulate the effects of macroeconomic factors on a portfolio.

For more information on JAVLIN Invest, visit https://javlininvest.com/ or download the app on the Apple store or get it on Google Play .

About JAVLIN Invest

