NEW JERSEY: "A Woman was Brutally Attacked by a Police Sergeant and then Charged with Aggravated Assault by the Police Department"

On March 8, 2018, Starzi was in the Nipper's Pub simply enjoying a night out. The five-count filed complaint contends that Sgt. Clements entered the bar with another uniformed officer to remove unwanted patrons from the bar. Sgt. Clements approached Starzi, yelling at her to exit the bar, as he pushed her towards the exit. Starzi was knocked to the ground by the force of Clements' punch and sustained severe and permanent injuries from both the initial punch and the subsequent fall to the ground.

Following the physical assault, Sgt. Clements unlawfully arrested Starzi and transported Starzi to the Deptford Township Police Department, where she was processed and charged with aggravated assault of an officer among other related charges. Upon release, she was then transported to a nearby hospital. Starzi was then treated for multiple and severe permanent injuries. Due to this incident, Starzi had to undergo surgery for the severe damage to her nose.

On April 03, 2019, the Deptford Township Police Department dismissed all charges against Starzi stemming from her arrest on March 18, 2018.

Attorney Emeka Igwe stated, "My client, Brittany Starzi, has suffered a vicious attack and was treated cruelly by a member of law enforcement. Even though Deptford Township Police Department has cited that the charges were dismissed, the actions of Sgt. Clements cannot be ignored. In the past 10 years, there have been a pattern of numerous complaints of civil rights violation, including excessive force, filed against Sgt. Clements and the Deptford Township Police Department. It is my duty to ensure that these acts of egregious misconduct and excessive force are not repeated in this jurisdiction or any other in the state of New Jersey. Brittany was falsely accused of being an aggressor when in fact she was the victim. As a result of this brutal attack, she has suffered severe and permanent injuries. A civil lawsuit has been filed to seek compensatory and punitive damages for her personal injury, emotional distress, past and future expenses, and legal fees. I call upon the New Jersey Attorney General's Office or United States Department of Justice to take action against Sgt. Clements for the violation of my client's civil rights.

