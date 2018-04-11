Changes in New Jersey State Nonfarm Private Employment: 3,600*

- By Sector *

Goods-producing 400

Service-providing 3,200

- By Select Industries

Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 0

Manufacturing 300

Professional and Business Services 900

Trade, Transportation and Utilities 800

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The April 2018 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. A full publishing calendar can be found at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-added-3-600-private-sector-jobs-in-march-according-to-adp-regional-employment-report-300627732.html

