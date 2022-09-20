New Jersey Adopts 2021 National Standard Plumbing Code

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey has officially adopted the 2021 edition of the National Standard Plumbing Code (NSPC) to serve as the plumbing code for the Garden State.

The Division of Codes and Standards, which is part of the state's Department of Community Affairs, adopted the NSPC with state-specific amendments on Monday.

The 2021 NSPC provides the latest information about common materials, fixtures, devices and equipment used or installed in plumbing systems. The NSPC contains revisions that have been included to promote water efficiency, sustainability and resiliency. This new edition is printed in the popular illustrated format, with comments and illustrations clearly shown as supplemental information. The illustrations and supplementary notes make it an indispensable training tool.

Appendix G, which is intended to promote efficient water use in both residential and non-residential buildings and has been updated with revised excerpts from the 2017 Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand), can be used as a reference standard in accordance with Appendix E. Also new in the 2021 edition is Appendix L: Tiny Houses, which was added to address safe and reliable plumbing system requirements for both permanent single tiny houses (Part I) and for tiny house communities (Part II).

"IAPMO is honored that the state of New Jersey will continue to be served by our National Standard Plumbing Code," IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said. "The entire plumbing industry agrees, along with the key policymakers in New Jersey, that the NSPC truly represents the best interests for New Jersey residents. We look forward to continuing to provide code support services and develop educational services for the code."

Designed to ensure the proper installation of plumbing systems, the NSPC provides local and state governments, code administrative bodies and the industry with a modern code to protect public health, safety and welfare.

To keep the code current and viable with input from all interested parties, the NSPC Committee — comprised of licensed contractors, engineers, inspectors and manufacturers — reviews the code annually and updates it on a three-year cycle.

The following organizations also supported New Jersey's adoption of the NSPC: Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey, New Jersey Association of Plumbing-Heating and Cooling Contractors, New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, New Jersey State League of Master Plumbers, New Jersey State Plumbing Inspectors Association, South Jersey Mechanical Contractors Association, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 9, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 24, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 322, and the New Jersey Association of Pipe Trades.

Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials — works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems.

SOURCE International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO)