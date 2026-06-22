New Jersey American Water and Salem City Mark Two-Year Anniversary of Water and Wastewater System Acquisition

Over $28 Million Invested in Infrastructure and $766,000 in Community Program Support

CAMDEN, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks two years since New Jersey American Water acquired the Salem City water and wastewater systems on June 25, 2024. Over the past two years, the company has made significant progress in infrastructure improvements with over $28 million invested in system upgrades and an additional $48 million planned over the next five years to further modernize infrastructure and strengthen service reliability for residents.

"When Salem residents placed their trust in us two years ago, they did so with the expectation that we would take action and make the investments needed to strengthen their water and wastewater systems," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "We take that responsibility seriously, and through meaningful infrastructure improvements and ongoing community investment, we are proud to deliver on that promise today and for the long term."

Since assuming ownership, New Jersey American Water has accelerated critical infrastructure improvements across Salem City's water and wastewater systems. Major completed projects include upgrades to the Salem City Wastewater Treatment Plant and wastewater pump stations throughout the system, customer meter replacements, repainting the city's water tank, and modernization of facilities to improve operational efficiency, safety and security. The company has also completed various equipment upgrades to better support employees and dependable service.

One of the most significant projects completed has been the fast-tracked installation of permanent PFAS treatment at the Salem Water Treatment Plant. Shortly after the acquisition, New Jersey American Water advanced design and construction of a state-of-the-art PFAS removal system to meet New Jersey's stringent drinking water standards. Construction began in 2025 and was completed on an accelerated timeline, delivering a long-term solution to protect public health and help ensure safe, clean, and reliable drinking water for the community.

"For years, our water and wastewater systems needed significant upgrades that were beyond the City's capacity to address on its own," said Salem City Mayor Jody Veler. "Having New Jersey American Water step in with the expertise, resources and long-term commitment to make those improvements has been a meaningful change for our community."

In addition to infrastructure investments, New Jersey American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have made meaningful contributions to the Salem community. Since 2024, more than $766,000 has been provided through grants, sponsorships, donations, and community programming to support local organizations and initiatives. This includes a $702,500 Neighborhood Tax Revitalization Credit (NRTC) grant to Stand Up for Salem, $25,000 in funding for hydration stations in Salem City schools, $25,000 in support for Salem County Inter-Agency Council of Human Services' workforce development programs, and sponsorships of local food drives, community events, Salem Fire Department, youth sports and neighborhood initiatives.

"Like many of New Jersey's historic cities, Salem faces long-standing challenges that require committed partners to overcome," said Michael Gower, executive director of Stand Up for Salem. "New Jersey American Water's ongoing support has helped strengthen local efforts to meet those challenges and better serve the people who call Salem home."

The company's commitment also extends to its local workforce. As part of the acquisition, Salem City utility employees transitioned to New Jersey American Water, continuing to serve the community they call home while gaining access to enhanced training, resources and career development opportunities.

"This isn't just a job for me, this is my hometown," said Cameron Cagle, Sewer Operator Mechanic for New Jersey American Water who transitioned from the Salem City Water Department. "It's rewarding to be part of a team that's committed to improving our infrastructure and supporting the community we serve every day."

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on maintaining affordability for our customers, continuing to invest in Salem's infrastructure, and strengthening the community we are proud to serve," added McDonough. "Salem is an important part of New Jersey American Water's future, and we are committed to being a trusted partner today and for generations to come."

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water