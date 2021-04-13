New Jersey-based company ORBIT BEACH CHAIR Introduces Swivel Beach Chair for Pandemic Fatigue Sufferers

"The idea for the Orbit Beach Chair was originally conceived after a day-trip to the Jersey Shore, upon noticing sunbathers picking up their belongings and turning their chairs to face the sun every few hours," said Joseph Block, co-founder and President of Orbit Beach Chair. "Once the pandemic hit, we realized there was even more of a need for a comfortable, portable, multi-purpose outdoor chair for those wanting to social distance while visiting family and friends," said Block. "Our swivel beach chair is the only one of its kind and can offer an innovative solution to those stuck inside all winter long, suffering from pandemic fatigue," said Amy Bright, co-founder and COO.

The patented Orbit Beach Chair is expertly designed and crafted with high quality weather-treated fabric, anodized aluminum, splinter-resistant wooden armrests, and an ultra sturdy swivel base. Reclining to three different positions and swiveling 360 degrees, it's easily transported with the use of padded backpack straps. Additional features include a large storage pouch with velcro closure, a cup holder that doubles as a cell phone storage space, an adjustable neck pillow for added support, and patented fabric on the base preventing sand and debris from entering the swivel mechanism.

"When conceptualizing the Orbit Beach Chair, we spent over 5 years designing, engineering, prototyping, and patenting a chair that addressed functionality, style, ease of transportation and comfort," said Block. Sitting slightly higher off the ground than a traditional beach chair, it's multifunctional and can also be used for sporting events and outdoor adventures such as camping, fishing, stargazing, tailgating, and sunbathing. The Orbit Beach Chair makes for the perfect gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Graduations.

Putting the "fun" in function, the Orbit Beach Chair promises to help you spin your way through the pandemic a little differently. "If we can add even a bit of sunshine during these unprecedented times, we have done more than we ever set out to do," said Bright. As their slogan reads, "What goes around, comes around."

