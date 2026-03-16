New Jersey BPU Selects Elevate's Garden State Reliability Battery Storage Project to Improve Affordability and Address Regional Power Shortage

Bergen County project adds critical energy storage capacity while utilizing an existing energy site

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Renewables ("Elevate") today announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has selected its Garden State Reliability Project as part of the Garden State Energy Storage Program (GSESP). The project, also known as Two Rivers Storage, is a 150-megawatt / 600-megawatt hour battery storage facility that will be developed at the Bergen Generating Station in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

The Garden State Reliability Project will strengthen New Jersey's electric grid and help address the region's growing power supply challenges while supporting New Jersey ratepayers with affordable and flexible capacity during periods of peak electricity demand. Garden State Reliability Project will provide enough power for over 100,000 New Jersey homes.

The GSESP, launched in 2025, is a multi-phase program led by the BPU to deploy 2,000 MW of energy storage by 2030. It grew out of a two-year stakeholder engagement period that collected insights from industry experts, environmental organizations, and public voices about the increasing energy needs in New Jersey. Through the GSESP, the state has taken a leadership role in enhancing grid infrastructure, responding to increasing power demands, and addressing affordability.

PJM capacity prices have surged in recent auctions as demand rises and older power plants retire, increasing the need for fast-deployable resources such as battery storage. Battery storage projects can be developed rapidly, allowing them to respond to near-term reliability challenges.

"The Garden State Reliability Project will deliver critical grid infrastructure for New Jersey at a time when the state urgently needs additional power supply," said Joshua Rogol, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate. "Energy storage is one of the fastest and most effective ways to strengthen the grid and help stabilize electricity prices for customers. We're proud to partner with the state to deliver a project that supports reliability, economic investment, and responsible land use."

Strengthening Grid Reliability and Supporting Ratepayers

Electricity demand in New Jersey is rising rapidly while new generation resources face long development timelines. Energy storage can be deployed quickly at scale, helping address near-term capacity shortages while improving grid reliability.

"The Garden State Energy Storage Program helps unlock the private investment in the infrastructure the grid urgently needs," Rogol said. "At the same time, projects like Garden State Reliability must succeed in the PJM competitive market, ensuring reliable infrastructure that provides real value and long-term protection for ratepayers."

Dispatchable battery storage charges when demand and prices are low and discharges when demand and prices are high. The BPU found that the program would improve affordability for New Jersey ratepayers. By increasing available capacity on the system, the Garden State Reliability Project will help reduce upward pressure on electricity rates in the PJM capacity market.

"Energy storage is essential to strengthening New Jersey's electric grid as electricity demand continues to grow" said Senator Bob Smith, Chairman of Senate Environment and Energy Committee. "Projects like the Garden State Reliability Project help ensure we have reliable and affordable power when it's needed most. I'm pleased to see investment in infrastructure that improves grid reliability, supports ratepayers, and makes best use of an existing industrial site."

Jobs and Economic Development

The project represents an approximately $200 million private investment in energy infrastructure in Bergen County. Construction is expected to create around 50 union jobs at peak, supporting skilled labor and economic activity in the region. The project will also expand the local tax base with Elevate committed to working closely with local communities and partners throughout development and operation.

By strengthening the reliability of the electric grid, projects like Garden State Reliability help create the modern energy infrastructure needed to support business growth, attract investment, and power New Jersey's economy.

"As New Jersey works to modernize its energy system, we need practical solutions that improve reliability and affordability while managing rising electricity demand," said Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, Chairman of the Telecommunications and Utilities Committee. "Energy storage projects like the Garden State Reliability Project provide flexible resources that strengthen the grid and help stabilize costs for consumers. It's also encouraging to see this project be developed at an existing power plant site, which allows us to expand critical infrastructure without using undeveloped land."

"The Garden State Reliability Project is exactly the kind of investment Bergen County welcomes—bringing good union jobs, strengthening our local energy infrastructure, and utilizing an existing industrial site for continued productive use. Projects like this help ensure our region continues to grow and thrive," said Bergen County Executive James Tedesco.

Utilizing an Existing Energy Generation Site

The Garden State Reliability Project will be developed at the existing Alpha Generation-managed 1.2 gigawatt Bergen Generating Station, a natural gas power plant in Bergen County that has been serving New Jersey for decades.

By locating the project at an existing energy facility, Elevate will revitalize and help remediate portions of an active industrial site, utilize existing infrastructure, and avoid development on new greenfield land.

Elevate works in partnership with Alpha Generation to deploy new grid resources at existing energy infrastructure sites, allowing projects to move faster while minimizing land impacts. Both Elevate and Alpha Generation are owned by funds managed by ArcLight Capital Partners, a leading infrastructure investor with a long track record in energy generation and grid infrastructure.

In January, Elevate acquired the 150 MW/600 MWh Prospect Power Storage, the largest standalone battery storage asset in the PJM Interconnection. Located in Rockingham County, near Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley," Prospect Power is currently under construction and scheduled to begin operations in mid-2026.

About Elevate

Elevate is helping build the energy infrastructure needed for an expanding economy. As electricity demand grows—from new technologies, data centers, and increasing electrification—reliable power has never been more important. We develop large-scale battery storage projects that help keep the lights on, make the grid more resilient, and allow more clean energy to be used when people need it most. Elevate is a portfolio company of ArcLight Capital Partners, a leading infrastructure investor. For more information, visit www.elevaterenewables.com.

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SOURCE Elevate Renewable Energy