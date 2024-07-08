New Jersey Brain and Spine Neurosurgeons Become First Physicians in New Jersey to Use New Augmented Reality Technology

Augmented reality headset gives surgeons "x-ray vision" during procedures for accurate and personalized implant placement while keeping their eyes on their patients

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Brain and Spine (NJBS) is now offering a new standard of advanced spine surgery to patients state-wide. Two NJBS surgeons have recently become New Jersey's first physicians to successfully treat patients with new technology, which allows surgeons to see anatomy as if they have "x-ray vision."

In December 2023, Patrick A. Roth, MD, and Roy D. Vingan, MD, both neurosurgeons and co-founders of the NJBS practice, successfully preformed spine surgeries using the Augmedics xvision Spine System.



The FDA-cleared system is the first augmented reality (AR) navigation system to be used in surgery for both open and minimally invasive spine implant procedures. Nationally, the system has been used to help treat more than 6,500 patients in 24 states. The cutting-edge technology allows surgeons to keep their eyes directly on the patient, lending better visualization, control and accuracy during procedures.

"Augmented reality allows us to advance what we can see inside the spine with pinpoint accuracy to apply various forms of instrumentation in the least invasive way. It is a navigation tool that gives us information in the operating room that is deeper than an x-ray, said Dr. Vingan. "It's kind of a wow moment, like looking through a telescope and seeing the stars. Suddenly, the world is open to you in a different way."

The xvision Spine System is different from other available image guidance systems, as it keeps the surgeon's focus directly on the patient at all times, rather than a distant screen that displays the patient's anatomy. The new system is designed to revolutionize how surgery is done by giving surgeons better control and visualization, which may lead to easier, faster and safer surgeries.

The xvision Spine System consists of a transparent near-eye-display headset and all elements of a traditional navigation system. It accurately determines the position of surgical tools, in real-time, and superimposes them on the patient's CT data. The navigation data is then projected onto the surgeon's retina using the headset, allowing him or her to simultaneously look at both the patient and the navigation data.

"We are extremely proud to be the first surgeons to offer this amazing technology to residents of New Jersey," said Dr. Patrick Roth. "The accuracy is phenomenal. In each case we have performed, the accuracy has been right on the money. You get the added accuracy along with tactile feedback. For patients, this means smaller exposures, less pain, and greater precision. It also enhances safety for everyone in the operating room by reducing radiation exposure ."



In minimally invasive procedures, 3D anatomy visualization technology allows surgeons to accurately guide instruments and implants intraoperatively, in real time, while looking directly at the patient. Using the xvision Spine System may also reduce surgeon exposure to radiation during the procedure.

Since the first surgery using the Augmedics technology, New Jersey Brain and Spine surgeons have used the technology with 41 patients.

"We believe that one of the strengths of our practice is that the surgeons have the flexibility to contextualize, improvise, and think outside of the box. We can lean in to advances and provide the very best care available," Dr. Roth noted.

About New Jersey Brain and Spine

New Jersey Brain and Spine is the area's premier neurosurgery practice for the treatment of complex brain and spine conditions. Our team of highly specialized neurosurgeons, orthopedists, neurologists and physiatrists are among the most highly trained and experienced in the country, and our patient outcomes are among the best in the nation. Leaders in their field and respective subspecialties, NJBS physicians begin with conservative care and extend to highly advanced, minimally invasive procedures as needed, achieving unparalleled outcomes when treating complex neurosurgical conditions, including strokes, aneurysms, brain and spine tumors, spine pain and disorders, and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. We perform more complex neurosurgical procedures than any other practice in the region, yet we view surgery as a last resort and always recommend the most conservative treatment appropriate for your situation. For more information, visit njbrainandspine.com.

About Augmedics

Augmedics (Chicago) pioneers cutting-edge augmented reality technologies to improve surgical outcomes. The company's revolutionary xvision Spine System® allows surgeons to see patients' anatomy as if they have "x-ray vision" and accurately navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures. The first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared xvision has been used to treat over 6,500 patients and implant more than 35,000 pedicle screws across 24 US states. Augmedics has received numerous awards and honors and was recently named a 2023 Chicago Inno Fire Award Blazer Winner, a distinguishment given to just 5 companies changing Chicago's tech scene for the better. To learn more or schedule an xvision demo, visit www.augmedics.com.

