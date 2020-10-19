New Jersey Brain and Spine Unveils New Branding

ORADELL, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Brain and Spine (NJBS), the region's leading brain and spine group, today unveiled new branding and a new website for the company, which has just celebrated more than 20 years of serving New Jersey and New York City. The updated name, visual branding, and a completely redesigned digital presence reflects the practice's standing as the area's premier brain and spine surgery group, and its continued commitment to providing patients with the highest quality care.

For more than 20 years, NJBS has been a regional leader in neurology and neurosurgery, with a collaborative, compassionate team that starts with the most conservative treatment appropriate, and tailors treatment plans and surgical recommendations to the needs of the individual patient. A recognized center for multidisciplinary care, NJBS treats a wide range of conditions, including strokes, aneurysms, brain and spine tumors, spine pain and disorders, and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. With advanced fellowship training and a dedication to sub-specialization, NJBS's physicians and surgeons immerse themselves in their area of expertise, pursuing and developing innovations within the field of neurology and neurosurgery.

"We founded the practice based on the core value of delivering compassionate care to our patients," said Roy D. Vingan, MD, board certified neurosurgeon and founding member of NJBS. "I'm incredibly proud of the way our team lives by that value every day. The NJBS name is synonymous with the highest levels of patient-focused quality care, and we're excited to be able to communicate that through our new branding and a website that more effectively tells our team's and our patients' stories. From relieving people's pain to giving them renewed quality of life, we take pride in every intervention, from the most conservative to the most advanced."

"It's unique to see the level of cohesion displayed here by the NJBS team," said Jonathan Tamir, CEO of NJBS. "Not only are these physicians word-class in their skills and judgment, they are some of the most collaborative and caring I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Our new brand reflects these principles of working together to achieve excellence in care, and a superior experience for the patient."

For a closer look at the new NJBS brand and website, please visit njbrainspine.com.

New Jersey Brain and Spine (formerly North Jersey Brain and Spine Center)

For over 20 years, the physicians and surgeons of NJBS have restored children and adults with a wide range of brain, spine and other neurological conditions to optimal health. Leaders in their field and respective subspecialties, NJBS physicians begin with conservative care and extend to highly advanced, minimally invasive procedures as needed, achieving unparalleled outcomes when treating complex neurosurgical conditions, including strokes, aneurysms, brain and spine tumors, spine pain and disorders, and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. NJBS physicians accept many insurances and practice at the area's finest hospitals. For more information please visit njbrainspine.com.

Media Contact

Vanessa Ulrich

(410) 534.1161

[email protected]

SOURCE North Jersey Brain & Spine

Related Links

http://njbrainspine.com

