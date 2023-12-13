NEW JERSEY BUS WORKERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 676

13 Dec, 2023, 17:53 ET

Student Transportation of America Drivers and Monitors Secure Union Representation

WILLINGBORO, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus operators and monitors at Student Transportation of America (STA) have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 676. These members provide transportation services for Willingboro Township Public Schools and Edgewater Park School District.

"Local 676 is proud to represent hundreds of bus workers, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome 123 more to the Teamsters," said Howard Wells, President of Local 676 in Collingswood. "We are looking forward to helping STA workers in Willingboro secure an industry-leading first contract."

"I voted to join the Teamsters because positive change cannot happen without union representation," said Jermaine Shield, a bus driver at STA in Willingboro.

Teamsters Local 676 represents approximately 5,000 workers employed in a variety of trades in Southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia region. For more information, visit ibtlocal676.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 676

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.