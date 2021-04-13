New Jersey Businessman Muhammad Ali buys the 'PAKS' franchise from American Premiere League

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhammad Ali, a prominent New Jersey businessman from the Pakistani Community signed an exclusive contract with APL to purchase the PAKS franchise which will be representing the Pakistani Expat Community in the United States.

Mr. Ali is the founder and president of EVO9X (Evolution of a champion). EVO9X ( www.evo9x.com ) is a full dye sublimation facility located in Edison New Jersey. They Manufacture and sell uniforms for various sports including baseball, football, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, softball and cricket.

Muhammad Ali, Owner of EVO9X(www.evo9x.com) and the Lahore Badshahs Cricket franchise in Pakistan Super League of New York Jay Mir (Founder and CEO , American Premiere League) shaking hands with Gill Addeo (General Manager New Jersey Jackals) at the Historic Contract Signing Ceremony to host American Premiere League at the Yogi Berra Stadium New jersey.

Mr. Ali also owns the "Lahore Badshahs" cricket franchise in the Pakistan Super League of New York. He is also very well connected with Pakistani event organizers and event promoters and is very well known in the local cricket circle.

"I am a die-hard fan of cricket and have been looking for an opportunity like this in U.S for a very long time but all other ideas out there never really impressed me enough to make the move. I did my due diligence and studied the APL plan thoroughly and every box was a check. I even went down to the Yogi Berra stadium to check the venue out and personally spoke with the owner of the stadium. I just can't find any loop hole in this plan. There will never be a better idea than an Indians vs Paks match in the middle of the most highly concentrated South East Asian Community in the United States. I am very well connected with the Pakistani event promoters and with their help I will rally the entire Pakistani community behind APL and the PAKS team. It's really an honor to own a team which represents my country and my community and i will leave no stone unturned to put together the most competitive, disciplined and exciting team full of local and international talent," said Ali.

Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of APL added, "The Cricket revolution in America is just getting started and I welcome Mr. Ali on board this historic journey. APL has signed over two thousand candidates for trials already in the very first 10 days of the Cricket revolution. Our phone lines and operators are overwhelmed with fans, players, umpires, commentators, scorers, pitch curators and volunteers inquiring about APL and offering their support and services and the most surprising part of all this is that 25 percent of these trial registrations are coming from Canada alone. People are loving this idea of teams named after their communities. We are currently in serious negotiations with other potential franchise owners and our tickets and match schedules are going live April 20th. I am truly amazed and humbled by the unprecedented love and support we are getting from fans across U.S.A and Canada and rest assured we will give these fans the best, most exciting and thrilling cricket show in U.S.A."

Follow APL on twitter @APLCRICKETUSA

or Facebook @americanpremiereleague

website: www.americanpremeireleague.org

Jerry Bates

[email protected]

Phone number: 914-340-1127

SOURCE American Premiere League