New Jersey Businessman, Sam Singh Buys the Highly Anticipated "INDIANS" Franchise from American Premiere League

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Singh, a prominent businessman from New Jersey, purchased the highly anticipated INDIANS franchise from American Premiere League, a historic cricket tournament to be held September 13 – September 30, 2021 at the Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Sam Singh, Owner Indians Franchise, American Premiere League Jay Mir, Founder and CEO American Premiere League shaking hands with Gil Addeo, General Manager of New Jersey Jackals (Owner, Yogi Berra Stadium)

Mr. Singh's vast business portfolio includes owning a very successful construction company, real estate development, and a chain of clothing stores throughout the east coast. "I grew up playing cricket and loved the sport with all my heart. As a successful businessman, I am always looking for the next big opportunity and when this idea of American Premiere League was presented to me, I was drawn to it right away. The idea of naming the teams based off of the cricket loving communities living in the United States sounded like a brilliant concept to me and sparked a great deal of curiosity. I felt compelled to learn more, so after meeting with Mr. Mir, I knew that this was a venture not to be ignored. I visited the stadium and met with the General Manager, Gil Addeo as well. It is a beautiful stadium with state-of-the-art facilities and right in the heart of the Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, and West Indian ex-pat communities. As a potential investor, every box was a check for me. The best thing about this venture for me is that I am the proud owner of a team that not only represents my favorite sport, but also represents my country," said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh has enlisted a top professional cricket team in the United States, NJ Blackcaps to fight for the inaugural APL cup. NJ Blackcaps boasts the top National and International players. Some of the most recognized names are Monank Patel (current USA National), Smit Patel (part of the winning U19 India world cup squad), Tapash Baishya (ex-International Bangladesh who played against India), Andre McCarthy (current WI player), Trevon Griffith (First class and CPL Player) and many first class and U19 players from top cricket playing nations. NJ Blackcaps team participates in professional tournaments across the USA. Most importantly winning the 22 Yards Unity Cup in Maryland/DC and reaching the semi-finals of the Houston Cup in early April. They have had a lot of successful campaigns. NJ Blackcaps is headquartered in DAS Cricket Academy, Edison, New Jersey where they train and also coach Junior Blackcaps.

Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of APL added, "The Cricket revolution in the United States is bringing more and more people on board and I welcome Mr. Singh and the NJ Blackcaps on board for this historic journey with APL. We finalized a nationwide talent hunt after conducting several successful trial sessions of hundreds of candidates from across U.S and Canada this past four months. APL is going to make new superstars from this tournament. We have also finalized our match schedule and tickets can be purchased on our website. We have successfully handed over ownerships to six different franchise owners and are in the final stages of negotiations for our seventh and final franchise. I am truly amazed and humbled by the tremendous response we have gotten from cricket loving fans from across North America and wish Mr. Singh and the NJ Blackcaps the best in competing in APL."

