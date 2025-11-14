New Jersey Citizens and Activists Lawsuit Reaches Settlement; Horizon Blue Cross to Pay $100 Million For Overcharging New Jersey State Health Benefit Plans

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Deacon, Kevin Lyons, Pat Colligan, Marc Kovar, Mark Flores, and Vince Flores, frustrated with Horizon Blue Cross' abuse of the New Jersey State Health Benefit Plans, filed a lawsuit in 2021. As a direct result of that lawsuit and in cooperation with the New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Horizon Blue Cross will pay $100 million to settle the alleged abuses the lawsuit brought to light.

These concerned citizens filed the lawsuit under the state and federal whistleblower statutes. They alleged that Horizon intentionally defrauded the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program and the State Employee Health Benefit Plan ("State Benefit Plans"). Allegations included that Horizon knowingly and intentionally caused the State Benefit Plans to pay hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers more than they billed for the care and treatment of New Jersey government employees.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General proceeded to investigate the allegations, with the cooperation of Relators. Following that investigation, the State determined that it would intervene and prosecute the lawsuit, paving the way for the settlement announced today.

Chris Deacon, author and health care advocate, played a critical role in holding Horizon accountable. "I am grateful to have played a role in bringing this matter forward and to see a resolution that returns meaningful funds to the people of New Jersey. This case demonstrates that even the largest and most powerful healthcare corporations must be accountable to the public they serve. My hope is that this outcome strengthens transparency and oversight within the State Health Benefits and School Employees' Health Benefits Programs, and supports more sustainable, responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds moving forward."

Pat Colligan, former President of the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, said "We did not feel that we had a choice because Horizon has been raising the cost of healthcare coverage for our members at an unsustainable rate for years. This is a step toward protecting the PBA's members from increasing costs. "

Marc Kovar, a former official with the Policemen's Benevolent Association, stated, "I am friends with many of the doctors who care for our first-responder members, and while we pay Horizon higher premiums each year, the doctors treating our members are not seeing similar increases in their payments."

Mark Flores, a nationally recognized health benefits consultant, expressed his thanks to the Office of the Attorney General. "We would like to thank Attorney General Platkin and the devoted lawyers in the Government and Healthcare Fraud Unit for paying attention to this important issue, for investigating our allegations, and pursuing the claims to protect State Health Plan members and New Jersey taxpayers." Vince Flores, a health benefits consultant, followed, "We hope this settlement will cause Horizon and other health insurers to examine how they administer self-funded plans."

Chris Deacon, Kevin Lyons, Pat Colligan, Marc Kovar, Mark Flores, and Vince Flores would like to thank their attorneys, Jon Corey and David Schiefelbein of McKool Smith, P.C., for their assistance that led to today's settlement.

