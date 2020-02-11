New Jersey Criminal Attorney Goes from Being the "Scum of the Earth" to a Mother's Hero

Hackensack, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal Defense Attorney Alan Peyrouton, (https://jerseycriminalattorney.com) receives a sincere apology from mother who called him "the scum of the earth."

In a room-filled lobby at a local tennis club, Ms. Jones (fake name) asked Mr. Peyrouton what he did for a living. When he explained that he was a criminal defense attorney, she scoffed.

Attorney Alan Peyrouton Attorney Alan Peyrouton

"In other words, you're the scum of the earth that helps criminals get away with committing crimes?" Yes, she made a scene as the room quickly went quiet.

Peyrouton calmly responded, "No. I don't help criminals get away with anything. It's just the opposite. I make sure that innocent people aren't wrongly convicted."

They parted ways and Peyrouton thought that he would never hear from Ms. Jones ever again.

He was wrong.

Six months after his chance encounter with Ms. Jones, she left a message marked 'urgent' with his secretary. When he read the message, he remembered the name and the insult. As he prepared to return her call, he thought, "I wonder what this is about?"

"He's innocent!" she screamed through the phone. "He was acting in self-defense! Why did he get arrested if he was only protecting himself? You've got to help him. I can't let my baby go to prison! You must get these charges dismissed!"

It turns out that Ms. Jones' son was in a bar fight and got arrested for aggravated assault. He was facing 3 -5 years in prison and desperately needed legal representation. Peyrouton scheduled an appointment for his client to explain his version of events. After listening to his client's story, he accepted representation of the case and quickly started his own investigation into the matter.

The kid was telling the truth!

The video from the bar clearly showed that Peyrouton's client was not the aggressor. If anything, he was trying to escape the brawl when another man choked him from behind. Ms. Jones' son bit his aggressor's forearm to break free just as the police showed up.

"Of course, the first thing the police see when they walk in is my client biting someone. I can understand why they made the arrest. They had limited information, but that's why we have Defense Attorneys."

Peyrouton explains, "This was a very simple case. It only took us a couple of months to get the charges dismissed, but this isn't common. Most cases involve missing pieces of evidence, multiple witnesses (with contradictory statements), and very bizarre facts."

As we say in the business, "You can't make this stuff up."

And Ms. Jones and her apology?

Very simply, she told Peyrouton, "I really apologize for what I said. I never thought my family would need a criminal defense attorney, but now I understand how important you guys are. You're not the scum of the earth, you're the salt of the earth!"

Media Contact:

Alan Peyrouton

201-766-4800

234039@email4pr.com

SOURCE Peyrouton Law

Related Links

https://jerseycriminalattorney.com

