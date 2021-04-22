New Jersey Developer Goes Green

The team is working on installing solar panels in several of their buildings. Meridia- Capodagli has teamed up with Geoscape Solar and are looking forward to reducing their carbon footprint by converting to solar energy. The company cares about their residents and they care about the environment. With the installation of solar panels, Meridia- Capodagli will be reducing over 2.4 million gallons of gas and planting over 20 thousand trees. The company recently met with Geoscpape at Meridia Metro to celebrate the partnership and contributions this project will have towards an eco-friendlier environment. They're planning the installation in two properties in Hackensack, Meridia On Main and Meridia Metro, along with Meridia Main Station, Meridia Self Storage in Bound Brook and Meridia Lafayette in Rahway, New Jersey.

The company offers electric charging stations in several developments such as Meridia On Westfield in Roselle Park, Meridia Metro in Hackensack and Meridia Transit Plaza in Dover, New Jersey. "There's a demand for electric charging stations and I'm happy we're able to offer that to our residents," says Leasing Director Nicholas Pascale. The electric charging stations are one of many ways Meridia stands out from the competition.

Meridia Living also keeps up with the latest technology by offering keyless entry and security to its residents. LatchOS is a full-building operating system of products, software, and services designed to make every building better.

About Meridia Living and Capodagli Property Company

Capodagli Property Company is a full-service real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. We get things done. Capodagli Property Company is known for completing projects in an efficient, timely, budget-conscious and environmentally friendly manner. As we work toward the future, we will continue to instill our beliefs in the next generation of the Capodagli family and organization.

The ability to effectively manage and lease projects is key to our success. Capodagli Property Company has a subsidiary arm in Meridia Living, an internal leasing and property management team comprised of local and corporate level professionals. Meridia Living strives to ensure all properties are well maintained and fully occupied while instilling a sense of belonging towards its residents. We host tenant appreciation breakfasts, as well as planned events and outings to bring people together. Meridia's overall mission is to provide its residents with the highest level of ambiance in a welcoming social environment, which fosters a sense of family belonging. For more information, visit www.capodagli.com www.meridialiving.com call 973.694.3000 or like us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Geoscape Solar

After over 13 years in the New Jersey solar energy market, Geoscape Solar has grown into the industry leader for top quality solar installations and customized solar financing solutions. Geoscape Solar installs and helps finance solar energy systems for commercial properties, non-profit organizations and residential homes. Geoscape solar is known and trusted to design innovative systems that yield maximum output. Geoscape Solar has been named Sun Power's Top Commercial Regional Producer multiple times and consistently makes Solar Power World's List of Top 500 Solar Companies. For more information, visit www.GeoscapeSolar.com call 1-877-GEOSUN-1 or like us on Facebook.

