New Jersey Eating Disorder Program Awarded Joint Commission Accreditation

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River, a residential eating disorder treatment center located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is pleased to share that they received Joint Commission Accreditation on September 25, 2022. Accreditation occurs when an organization complies with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care. Hidden River remains committed to continually improving all areas of the organization and offering evidence-based care that centers around the family. Following the recent accreditation, the team at Hidden River is actively pursuing insurance contracts. They look forward to announcing such partnerships, which will further support the treatment of incoming patients.

Take a tour of Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment in Chester, NJ.

Their new Executive Director, James "Buck" Runyan, MS, LMFT, LPC, CEDSS, strategically created and implemented key policies and procedures for the organization, which led to the acquisition of accreditation. He also encouraged and empowered the leadership team to set high standards for best practices in all areas of the organization.

"Hidden River provides a nurturing environment in which parents can confidently bring their daughters to receive a high quality of care on their journey to overcome an eating disorder," says James "Buck" Runyan, MS, LMFT, LPC, CEDSS, Executive Director. "The multidisciplinary team is dedicated to providing the girls and young women in our care, evidence-based treatment with expertise, understanding, and compassion. Hidden River looks forward to a bright future making a difference in the lives of families. It is truly an honor to be recognized by receiving accreditation from The Joint Commission."

Hidden River is often chosen by families because of its treatment program, beautiful grounds, and timeless aesthetics. With heritage dating back to the mid-1700s, the property has many historical elements still visible both inside and outside the treatment center's walls. Residents can enjoy the peace of the groomed walking trail, the greenhouse , or the fresh air while playing on the frisbee golf course . The previous owners of the property valued nature and its ability to promote healing, making Hidden River an ideal place to work with expert mental health professionals.

"The Joint Commission witnessed Hidden River's beautiful setting. However, its decision to grant accreditation was based on the clinical rigor of its safety protocols, staff qualifications, and high standards of care," explains Jennifer Vargas, MA, Director of Business Development and Admissions. "Helping to develop and open Hidden River as the first eating disorder treatment program in New Jersey has been a special privilege. Our state's residents now have an in-state location that will provide exceptional care to their loved one and their family. Now that Hidden River is Joint Commission Accredited, its services are accessible to more residents, including those who would prefer to use private insurance to pay for their treatment. I am grateful to represent Hidden River within our community and to our great nation."

The talented multidisciplinary treatment team at Hidden River will continue to focus on improving the lives of their residents and looks forward to welcoming more individuals and families to its lovely estate.

For more information, please go to www.hiddenriverhealing.com .

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 11 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery.

