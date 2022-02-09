New Jersey Endocrinologist Dr. Brian Fertig Shares Revolutionary Model to Help Humankind Prevent Disease

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brian Fertig, M.D., F.A.C.E., has leveraged decades of clinical experience in diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolism to conceptualize and contextualize a new scientific model to predict and prevent disease. Dr. Fertig's book, "Metabolism & Medicine," published through Taylor & Francis Group, is available for purchase on Amazon starting February 9, 2022. In his two-volume series, "Metabolism & Medicine," Fertig provides a model to revolutionize medicine and medical training.

"The catalyst of 'Metabolism & Medicine' was the unexpected passing of my dear friend and colleague, Walter, in 2012," says Fertig. "I was shocked to learn of his death because he was in his early 50s and someone I considered a portrait of fitness. His sudden death took me on an exploratory path to understand why millions of 'Walters' unexpectedly pass away, or get blindsided by chronic illness, despite the medical expertise and tools available today."

During his research, Fertig came to understand that the key to ongoing health and wellbeing is metabolism. Specifically, understanding and monitoring, over time, how efficiently the body consumes, stores, transforms, and utilizes energy.

"In a living being, energy efficiency enables the body to move and grow, but also to fight infection and heal. And when the body's energy-handling system —the metabolism—goes off-kilter due to chronic stress, then disease, disability, and eventually death, inevitably follow," says Fertig.

Written from the perspective of a full-time medical practitioner, in collaboration with world-renowned biophysicist Jack Tuszynski, "Metabolism & Medicine" is the first book to apply insights from physics to medicine in order to understand the negative impact of stress on the human body at the cellular level, and what can be done to reverse it and improve longevity.

In "Metabolism & Medicine," Fertig presents a new method of predicting and preventing disease, as well as predicting its response to therapy, called the Physiological Fitness Landscape, or PFL model. The approach incorporates a framework known as the Fitness Landscape, which has been used successfully by other branches of science to help visualize complex relationships over time.

Fertig's PFL model will allow doctors to measure each individual's resilience to stress – how well their body is handling it, how quickly they bounce back from it. This stress testing, applicable to all systems of the body, will ideally be done at regular intervals, creating a highly personalized record of health and allowing intervention before health declines.

By applying the PFL model to the care of individual patients, healthcare providers will be able to harness the power of applied bioinformatics to create individualized preventive and therapeutic care. And rather than treating existing diseases, they will be able to diagnose impending illness and stop it before it starts.

Fertig invites the global scientific and medical communities to join this transformative evolution in the practice of medicine and the delivery of health care. To learn more, visit fertigmetabolism.com.

About Dr. Brian Fertig:

Brian Fertig, M.D., F.A.C.E., is the Founder and President of the Diabetes & Osteoporosis Center in Piscataway, N.J., serves as Associate Professor at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and as Chair of the Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Hackensack Meridian Health, JFK University Medical Center. Now, he is the author of "Metabolism & Medicine," a two-volume series detailing a scientific approach for predicting and preventing disease.

Endorsements:

"A comprehensive and original opus linking metabolism with disease and preventative directions for the future. A must-read for experts and students alike,"—says Michael Houghton PhD, 2020 Nobel Laureate Medicine and Physiology.

"'Metabolism & Medicine' by Dr. Brian Fertig is an unparalleled adventure into the fabric of physical law and medical impressionism, impelled by metaphysical questions and doubts to fashion new approaches to physiological questions in health and disease. This book is dense with science, synthesis, and interpretation, leaving the reader with just the right measure of resolve to learn even more. I strongly recommend Dr. Fertig's opus for those still interrogating metabolism and medicine for satisfying answers,"—says Jeffrey I. Mechanick, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.N., E.C.N.U., M.A.C.E., Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of the Marie-Josee and Henry R. Kravis Center for Cardiovascular Health at Mount Sinai Heart, and in the Cardiovascular Institute and Division of Cardiology, and Director of Metabolic Support in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

