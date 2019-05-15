New Jersey Estate on 10 Private Acres Heads to Luxury Auction® May 18th

Located just one hour from central Manhattan and surrounded by dense foliage, the estate strikes an excellent compromise between rural serenity and proximity to the Big Apple. "The Far Hills area is an excellent choice for those who work in or often visit the city, but still want that sense of suburban peace and privacy at home," noted David Ashcroft, Platinum's managing director. "We've fielded quite a few inquiries from buyers with this type of profile."

The home's unique architecture is influenced by the midcentury modern style, and features a soaring, three-story atrium as its centerpiece. The atrium creates an interplay between the home's interiors and the surrounding, natural landscape. It houses natural tree plantings with custom underlighting, which gives the space an enchanting glow in the evening.

Three living levels combine to offer approximately 14,000 sf, with 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 3 half baths. An open floor plan, large rooms and an array of floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the architecture of the home and allow it to be filled with natural light. Exposed brick, various woods and stone accents throughout the interiors further emphasize the indoors-meets-outdoors theme of the home.

The residence also features an indoor pool with an overhead skylight, ample deck space and stylish accents such as a "floating" fireplace that is semi-encased in glass. Additional features include a wine cellar, sauna, fitness center, home theater and a large kitchen with an adjacent fireplace surrounded in stone. The master suite offers a spacious bath, oversized walk-in closet and private balcony, as well as two distinct rooms that can be designed as dual sleeping quarters or as a master bedroom with adjacent sitting room.

Additional details on the luxury auction® can be found online at NewJerseyLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting Platinum's project manager for the sale, Tawny Wolf, at 800.939.1672. Open House previews of the property are being held daily between the hours of 12 and 5pm local time, until auction day.

This luxury auction® will follow that of a midtown Manhattan condominium that Platinum has scheduled for the preceding evening of May 17th. The condo was previously asking $13 million but will be offered with a reserve of only $4 million.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $841 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

