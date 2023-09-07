NEW JERSEY FIRM ADDS VETERAN INVESTMENT SALES BROKER AS V.P.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Garthwaite has joined Bennett Realty & Development (BR&D) as Vice President the Holmdel, New Jersey based firm has announced. Steve will play an integral part of the team as he will specialize in the sale and leasing of retail properties as well as ground up development.

Steve Garthwaite started his career in Commercial Real Estate in 2015 at a top five brokerage firm based in Philadelphia. There, he specialized in the sale of STNL assets and retail shopping centers. Over time he has expanded his focus to also include flex and mixed-use buildings. Having closed over $250 million in transaction volume across 17 states, he consistently ranked as a top producer. Steve has transacted with regional family offices as well as national publicly traded REITS, which include; Agree Realty, American Infrastructure Partners, and ARCTRUST to name a few.

"Steve embodies our 'great human first' approach. He will be an integral part of the Company's growth today and in the future. His honesty and integrity are second to none as is his knowledge of the investment sales markets throughout the Country. I am super excited and honored that Steve has joined us." Said Tyler Bennett, Founder and CEO of the firm.

Steve Garthwaite added; "I spent significant time speaking with different firms and what separates Bennett is the culture and intentional approach of conducting business within our industry. The vertically integrated Advisory and Development platform is an uncommon offering that is incredibly beneficial to my existing client base that will undoubtedly take my career to the next level."

Steve's understanding of underwriting, site analysis and negotiation makes him a valuable asset to the partners he transacts with and to BR&D. He resides in Philadelphia with his fiancé and dog Bentley. In his spare time, he enjoys running, riding his motorcycle, traveling, and collecting watches.

About BR&D

Bennett Companies and its affiliated entities is a vertically integrated commercial real estate Advisory and Development Firm. With over 70+ years of combined experience and in excess of $1 billion in valued transactions the firm focuses on retail/multifamily development and Advisory services that includes; Investment Sales, Retail Landlord Leasing, Tenant Representation, and Multifamily sales.

