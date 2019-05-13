New Jersey Governor Signs into Law a Bill Expanding the Time Allowed for Victims of Sexual Abuse to File a Lawsuit

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soloff & Zervanos, P.C. applauds a bill that New Jersey's governor just signed into law which expands the amount of time survivors of child sexual assault and abuse have to file a civil lawsuit against their abusers and persons or institutions who permitted the abuse.

Previously, victims of child sexual assault were only allowed to bring civil suits against predators and institutions up to their twentieth birthday or within two years from the time they discovered the abuse took place and caused injuries. Now, victims will be able to file a suit until the age of 55 or seven years after they make "the discovery" connecting their emotional and psychological injury to the sexual abuse. Those who previously could not bring a suit because they had run out of time will now have a new two-year window, starting December 1, 2019, to pursue their cases.

Soloff & Zervanos, P.C. has a long history of successfully helping victims of sexual abuse receive the justice and compensation they deserve. Soloff & Zervanos has represented victims in major cases, including the Penn State-Jerry Sandusky case, the USA Gymnastics-Larry Nassar case and against other schools, institutions and religious organizations for child sexual abuse. Soloff & Zervanos attorney Jeffrey Fritz said of this bill's passage:

"We applaud Governor Murphy's signing of S477 and New Jersey's extension of the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse which is an important step towards justice and healing for victims and their families. We have been fighting for this change for victims over the past two decades. Equally important is that this new law will make New Jersey a safer place for children by exposing child abusers as well as institutions and others who have failed in protecting children against the scourge of child sexual abuse."

Governor Phil Murphy signed this bill into law on May 13, 2019, marking the end of a more than 20-year fight for advocates of sexual abuse victims. Most of those pushing for this bill were raped as children by the people they trusted the most – often by members of the clergy and youth activity volunteers.

The bill's primary sponsor, Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, says, "It's altogether appropriate to celebrate what is the strongest law in the nation – to provide justice to victims of rape and sexual assault and to expose predators that are still abusing children."

This marks a new era in victim's rights in New Jersey. No longer will perpetrators of sexual assault be able to hide behind a statute of limitations.

