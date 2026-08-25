New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Educator of the Year and Ticket Sales for the 18th Annual Induction Ceremony

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is proud to announce Marbel Tamayo as the recipient of its 2026 Educator of the Year Award. She joins the inspiring list of 2026 inductees which include author, philanthropist, and benefactor of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation Geraldine R. Dodge, former CEO of Johnson & Johnson James E. Burke, and Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett.

For more than three decades, Marbel Tamayo has passionately dedicated herself to inspiring students and promoting academic achievement as a world language teacher. She has made a lasting impact through her commitment to education, mentorship, and student success, and was previously recognized as a NJHOF Everyday Hero.

"Each year, we celebrate individuals who inspire others through excellence and service," said Alexandra Genova, Director of Educational Programs at NJHOF. "We are proud to honor Marbel Tamayo alongside this extraordinary Class of 2026 and invite the public to join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating New Jersey's best."

"Marbel Tamayo exemplifies the passion, dedication, and excellence that define New Jersey's educators," said NJEA President Steve Beatty. "We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Secure your tickets here for the 2026 Induction Ceremony today to experience New Jersey's biggest night of the year at the Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream. Celebrate an extraordinary class of inductees with an unforgettable evening of entertainment, inspiring stories, and special moments honoring the remarkable individuals who have shaped New Jersey and beyond.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 17 ceremonies for more than 260 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible.

CONTACTS:

NJHOF Media Team - [email protected]

Aimee Brooks, (973) 204-1339

Jayne Pusateri, (516) 426-0551

SOURCE New Jersey Hall of Fame