New Jersey Innovation Institute Launches PureTrace Labs

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), in partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), proudly announces the launch of PureTrace Labs, an innovative startup commercializing NJIT developed technology for the rapid detection of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). As the first venture to emerge from the NJII Venture Studio; one of the state's designated Strategic Innovation Centers, this milestone underscores NJII's commitment to accelerating technology commercialization, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving sustainable economic growth across New Jersey.

The public launch event for PureTrace Labs was held on October 29 at the Profeta Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, NJIT's business and technology incubator. During the celebration, NJIT President Teik C. Lim and NJII President Michael Johnson signed a collaboration agreement reaffirming their shared dedication to supporting NJII Venture Studio portfolio companies, like PureTrace Labs, that transform NJIT research into real-world societal and economic impact.

PureTrace Labs is founded on pioneering research by Dr. Hao Chen, professor of chemistry and environmental science at NJIT. PFAS compounds – found in food containers, textiles, drinking water, and soil that are persistent environmental pollutants known as "forever chemicals," linked to adverse health outcomes. Dr. Chen, who will serve as Chief Science Officer of PureTrace Labs, and his research team have developed a groundbreaking paper-spray mass spectrometry method that can rapidly detect PFAS in water, soil, packaging materials, and textiles at levels dramatically lower than competing technologies.

Recognizing the transformative potential of this innovation, the NJII Venture Studio structured and launched PureTrace Labs to license the intellectual property from NJIT and build a scalable business model. The Studio recruited Cassie Hallberg, an experienced product development and marketing leader, as the company's founding executive to validate, launch, and scale the business. PureTrace Labs will offer lab-based PFAS detection services designed to empower customers with accurate, actionable information, enabling communities, businesses, and families to make informed choices for a safer and healthier environment.

