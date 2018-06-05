New Jersey Launches Research Portal to Drive Industry/Academic Collaboration

BOSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey unveiled a comprehensive database of scientific research from five prominent New Jersey universities this morning at BIO International, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry. University leaders joined officials from New Jersey's Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) to announce the newly created "Research with NJ" database, which will provide access to the State's cutting-edge research assets, with the goal of strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

Research with NJ is a free portal that showcases New Jersey's experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), including their professional backgrounds, publications, and achievements. The portal is structured and branded in such a way to encourage collaboration between entrepreneurs, businesses, and New Jersey's academic research institutions. The portal can be accessed at www.ResearchwithNJ.com.

"Strengthening the connection between academia and industry is critical to Governor Murphy's strategy for spurring the State's innovation economy, which is a central focus of his overall vision for economic development," said EDA CEO Tim Sullivan. "The decisive step represented by the creation of Research with NJ sets us on a clear path toward boosting the State's standing as a center of innovation."

Research with NJ is launching with over 3,500 faculty profiles from five public and private universities -- New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Rowan University, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, and Stevens Institute of Technology. Within the researchers' profiles, collectively, are abstracts of more than 180,000 published works, and over 23,000 media citations. This robust body of information allows New Jersey's entrepreneurs and commercial enterprises to readily find a university's research, experts, and facilities to help them build innovative new businesses and products based on the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs.

"The alignment of businesses and academic institutions will help to grow New Jersey's economy by creating opportunities for our institutions of higher education to compete on the national and global levels," said Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis. "Research with NJ offers visibility into groundbreaking research happening in our universities, and will serve as a conduit to innovation, facilitating commercialization of novel ideas and products and attraction of more funding to ensure pioneering research can continue at our world-class institutions."

Research with NJ was developed under the leadership of an Advisory Board consisting of the five participating research universities and industry representatives from the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, Choose New Jersey, BioNJ, the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey, the R&D Council of New Jersey, and the New Jersey Tech Council. The Advisory Board will provide oversight and recommendations to ensure the portal's sustainability and success.

Elsevier, a global information and analytics company, was selected to create the database following a competitive Request for Proposal process led by the OSHE and the EDA. Combining its state-of-the-art technology and vast repository of research data, Elsevier has been building information systems for academic institutions for almost two decades. This depth of knowledge and insight into best practices has been critical to Elsevier's ability to create the data system as seamlessly and efficiently as possible and also to remain focused on long-term sustainability.

Research with NJ is the result of the integration of existing databases at the university level through Elsevier's Pure software platform. Each participating university has created its own Pure-based portal, designed to feed data into the state-level Research with NJ portal.

Today's database launch was held in the New Jersey Pavilion (Booth #1721) at BIO International, which includes a New Jersey delegation led by Choose New Jersey. BIO International attendees are encouraged to visit the Pavilion to experience the database firsthand.

"Research with NJ will enhance our ability to present the full scope of what New Jersey can offer companies considering locating in the State," said Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozano. "This valuable tool will be a boon to encouraging economic development in sectors known for creating good paying, skilled jobs."

