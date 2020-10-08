New Jersey League for Nursing, led by Galen Executive Vice President Tracy Ortelli, wins national award

"New Jersey has really been hit hard by COVID-19, so to get this recognition now is especially meaningful," says Dr. Ortelli.

In addition to offering excellent programming opportunities to its members, the NJLN has expanded its grants and scholarships program to include 26 nursing students at all levels of educational progression. Each of those students is eligible to receive awards from $250 to $1,000, with one advanced degree candidate who pledges to remain in the state's nursing workforce eligible for a $10,000 scholarship award.

"The NJLN has been focused on awarding scholarships to nursing students so they can continue their education. We're very proud of our ability to help our members in this way," says Dr. Ortelli.

The award was presented at the recent NLN annual Education Summit, which was held virtually for the first time this year. Galen College of Nursing is a proud sponsor of the NLN Education Summit.

The NJLN supports and implements the mission of the NLN to promote excellence in nursing education to build a strong and diverse nursing workforce to advance the nation's health at the constituent level. The NJLN is a premier nursing Organization in the State, with more than 105 Years of promoting the positive image of nursing.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers practical/vocational nursing, associate, baccalaureate, and master's degree nursing programs to over 5,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky.; San Antonio, Texas; Tampa Bay, Fla.; and Cincinnati, Ohio, along with an Online Campus. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

