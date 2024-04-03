New Jersey Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize Through Mobile App

Winning ticket ordered on Jackpocket missed hitting the $623.4 million top prize by one number

Six individuals have won prizes worth $1 million or more in 2024 using Jackpocket's lottery courier app

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, today announced a new lottery millionaire in New Jersey. An individual won a $1 million Powerball prize in the drawing on March 16, 2024 after ordering his ticket on the Jackpocket app.

Mayank C. of New Jersey said that his ticket "was one number off the full win!" His Quick Pick ticket matched all 5 white balls, just missing the red Powerball in the drawing. Mayank scored the second-prize payout of $1 million.

"We're so excited for this New Jersey lottery winner," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "It's not every day you win $1 million and we are proud to be a part of Mayank's lottery experience."

This win marks the sixth individual who has won over $1 million using Jackpocket in 2024. Forty-five Jackpocket users have won substantial lottery prizes nationwide, ranging from $1 million to a record of $9.4 million, the single largest sum ever won on a mobile device in the U.S.

