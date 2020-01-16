New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) & Team Eagle Foundation Announce 2019 Scholarship Winners

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Anthony DeSantis 'Service to America' Scholarship Winners and the Bob Beaman 'B-Involved' Scholarship Winners have been selected.

The Anthony DeSantis 'Service to America' Scholarship has been established in honor of Anthony's long commitment to collegiate & technical education regarding New Jersey & its Manufacturing & STEM Industries – and – his respect for those that chose to serve our Nation. The Awards go to Active Duty, Veterans, and their families.

Over Anthony's life and career, he was able to gain professional success through his expertise in the fields of Corporate Sales & Marketing; but it was his 16-years working with the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program that defined his belief in extending educational opportunities into the technical and vocation fields of study. This scholarship supports all of what made Anthony special, his belief in life-long learning, and supporting those that sustain us through their military service.

2019 The Anthony DeSantis 'Service to America' Scholarship Awardees:

Stephen Rozek – Marine ROTC Program Casey Schulhafer - New Jersey National Guardsman

The Bob Beaman B-Involved Scholarship is presented annually to applicants from (either) the Boy & Girl Scouts – or – those that have attended the LEDR Program (www.tef-ledr.org), a Young Adult Real-World Mentoring Program held each year.

2019 Bob Beaman 'B-Involved' Scholarship Winners:

Michelle Catao – Madison , NJ - $2,000 Patrick McQuillan – Sparta, NJ - $1,500 Atiyah Hack-Russell – East Orange , NJ - $1,500 Kenny Schwemmer – Landing NJ - $1,000

And Finalist Awards of $500 per…

Kyler Erezuma , Madison, NJ Henry Gallagher , Chatham, NJ Aiden West , Chatham, NJ Eddie Baldwin , Newton, NJ

Over the past 10 years, NJMEP and Team Eagle Foundation have awarded over $137,000 in Scholarships. The money is collected through donations and all proceeds from the NJMEP Jersey Guys Golf Outing.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

